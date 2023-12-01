Winter forecast calls for mild, rainy weather for most of Canada

Winter will be unusually warm and rainy across much of the country this year, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Federal scientists presented a seasonal forecast on Friday that called for lower-than-average snowfall levels over large swaths of Western and Central Canada, above average levels in parts of the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Quebec, and average levels everywhere else. Parts of the country forecast to receive less snow should be prepared for more rain.

Above average temperatures are expected throughout December, January and February in "Atlantic Canada, parts of Quebec and parts of northern Ontario, the B.C. coast, parts of the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut," said Gerald Cheng, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada.

Environment Canada climate scientist Nathan Gillett said that while a strong El Nino is partially responsible for the mild forecast, "human induced climate change explains most of the observed winter warming in Canada."

This is a developing story. More to come.