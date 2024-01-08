Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week

Canadians can get ready for the gift of snow as some areas may see up to 40 centimetres this week.

WINTER STORMS IN ONTARIO AND QUEBEC

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for some parts of Ontario and Quebec, suggesting as much as 40 centimetres of snow may blanket some areas of the provinces starting Tuesday.

In Ontario, areas like Elliot Lake, Greater Sudbury, and Prescott and Russell will experience heavy snowfall and blowing wind, with the worst conditions expected on Tuesday night and dipping into Wednesday morning, the environment agency said.

Affected areas of Ontario could see 15 to 30 centimetres of snowfall, and northeast winds gusts of up to 60 km/h, resulting in poor visibility at times.

In Quebec, areas including Gatineau could see 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, which may change to ice pellets or freezing rain Tuesday night.

Environment Canada said a major storm will enter western Quebec on Tuesday afternoon and reach central Quebec on Tuesday evening.

Heavy snowfall between 20 and 40 centimetres could blanket the Chibougamau area, and the weather agency warned of strong winds and blowing snow.

EXTREME COLD

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan, with some temperatures expected to feel like a staggering -50 thanks to the wind chill.

A cold "episode" is expected in parts of N.W.T., with frigid wind chills of -50 till mid-week.

An arctic airmass is expected to "settle" over the Old Crow, Yukon, area, bringing "bitterly cold wind chills," and temperatures sitting at the -35 C mark, with combined wind gusts up to 20 km/h, an Environment Canada warning read.

The cold air could also stretch to areas like Saskatchewan's Cree Lake and Key Lake. Extreme cold warnings predict it may feel as cold as -45, with severe cold wind chill throughout the week.

HEAVY SNOWFALL, BLIZZARDS

Parts of B.C. could see between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, with higher snowfall amounts over higher terrain.

According to Environment Canada, visibility may suddenly be reduced in heavy snow.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a blizzard warning was issued for the Cartwright and Black Tickle areas. Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of 80 to 90 km/h, with visibility near zero in blowing snow.

The areas could see five to 10 centimetres of snow.

The warning said that areas like St. John's and its vicinity will see heightened water levels, reaching six to eight metres in height, breaking upon approach to shore.

"Water levels exceeding high astronomical tide, with large breaking waves pushing water onto vulnerable sections of the coastline," the warning read.

The highest risk of flooding is expected during high tide on Monday and Tuesday morning. These long-period swells are attributed to an intense storm south of Greenland, where it is expected to remain stationary for several days.

The public is advised to stay clear from the shoreline, Environment Canada said.