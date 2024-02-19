'What are they thinking?' Reckless approach to whale caught on camera

Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday. Investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, according to RCMP.
A dangerous and reckless act was caught on camera just off the coast of Puako Beach in Hawaii.
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale.
Shar Levine captured the footage and can be heard expressing astonishment over the paddlers' proximity to the whale.
“What are they thinking?" she's heard saying, later telling local media, "It’s a danger to you, it’s a danger to the creatures, it’s setting a bad example."
Levine told Storyful that humpback whales are known to frequent the popular white sand beach on Hawaii's Big Island.
She said both the kayakers and paddleboarder stayed in the location for “at least an hour,” sparking concern they were deliberately seeking a close encounter.
Rules in place to "protect humpback whales"
There are both state and federal regulations in Hawaii that make it illegal to approach within 90 metres of humpback whales --- known as the "100-yard or close approach rule."
This important regulation prohibits approaching humpback whales by any means within 100 yards (90 m) when on or in the water, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns.
"These regulations apply to all ocean users, year-round, within the sanctuary and anywhere within Hawaiian waters."
NOAA also warns that viewing wildlife can have "negative impacts for the animals" if not done properly and is asking anyone who sees violations to call the NOAA Fisheries Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964.
Canada will donate more than 800 drones to Ukraine as part of an additional aid package to the country, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced on Monday. The drones, worth an estimated $95 million, are paid for by the $500 million package unveiled by the prime minister during his visit to Kyiv last June.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
An internal investigation is underway after a child dropped from a chairlift at Rabbit Hill Snow Resort in Edmonton on Saturday.
Video shows two people in a kayak and a paddleboarder getting dangerously close to a surfacing humpback whale off the coast of Hawaii.
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Renters across the country faced record low vacancy rates and record high rent increases in 2023, but Statistics Canada says Toronto and Vancouver residents who don't own their homes face the greatest financial and mental pressures.
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
Canada's newest Supreme Court justice says trust in the court depends on clear communication to the public.
A suspect was taken into custody Monday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of two people last week in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, police said.
Authorities in Cape Town launched an investigation Monday after a foul stench swept over the South African city.
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
More than 72 hours after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 's death in an Arctic penal colony, former U.S. president Donald Trump mentioned him by name for the first time in a post on his social media site that focused not on Navalny, but his own legal woes.
Early every morning, just as she reaches her workplace at a labor union in Buenos Aires, Ángeles Celerier heads to the chapel and prays to Saint Cajetan, Saint Teresa and Eva Perón.
The British Museum is facing renewed calls to return a huge moai statue to Easter Island, sparked by a social media campaign by Chilean activists.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
Joaquin Oliver’s voice echoes through the hallways of Congress on the sixth anniversary of his death.
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
The number of passengers flying through Dubai International Airport surged last year beyond its total for 2019 -- just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
