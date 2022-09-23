Watch ship 'trying to beat' rough seas as Fiona approaches

New video from a ship off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador shows the choppy conditions on the Atlantic Ocean as the-then Hurricane Fiona approaches.

The vessel was “trying to beat” Fiona on Thursday, which made landfall east of Nova Scotia shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County between Canso and Guysborough.

The storm is being characterized as "historic" by meteorologists, partly due to an "unusual" left hook it made before barelling into Atlantic Canada.

Residents across much of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec have been preparing for hurricane-force winds all week and more than 100 millimetres of rain.

