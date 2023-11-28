Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas: Weather advisories in place for parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, warning in one forecast that squalls could dump up to 35 centimetres of snow.
That warning is for parts of Ontario, including Barrie and Orillia. The weather agency forecast the region may face 20 to 35 centimetres, with higher amounts of snow possible in some local areas. It warned snowfall rates would exceed five centimetres per hour Tuesday morning and at other times throughout the day.
Winds gusting up to 60 km/h will accompany the snow squalls, resulting in reduced visibility at times due to heavy, blowing snow, Environment Canada said.
Areas including Innisfil and Orangeville were expected to face similar weather conditions but with less snow, Environment Canada said, predicting a range between 10 to 30 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada issued snow squalls warnings for other parts of Ontario as well, saying regions including Huron, Peterborough and York can also expect snow.
Snow squall watches are in place for London and Simcoe Tuesday morning through to the evening, echoing similar wintry conditions of heavy, blowing snow.
On Quebec’s north shore, regions like Chevery and Minganie can expect a storm surge, Environment Canada said in a warning issued jointly with Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
"Warning of potential breaking sea conditions and coastal flooding," read Environment Canada's weather alert.
The weather agency warned that higher-than-normal water levels and large waves are expected, in addition to strong winds. The agency specified times for each region locals can expect these conditions to occur.
Coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline and coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas, it said.
A blizzard warning is in effect in Dempster, Yukon, near the Richardson Mountains, with poor visibility in snow and strong westerly winds in the forecast. Conditions should improve this evening, the alert said. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility, it warned.
Environment Canada issued a range of winter storm, blizzard and wind warnings in Nunavut. The Clyde River area can expect heavy snow from Tuesday morning to early Thursday, with snowfall piling up between 20 to 40 centimetres. Strong winds are also in the forecast, with gusts of up to 70 km/h.
In Naujaat, blizzard conditions are expected with Tuesday afternoon, with gusts reaching 80 km/h and falling snow in the forecast. A wind warning is in place for Pangnirtung, where easterly winds began overnight, reaching 60 km/h. These winds are expected to strengthen this afternoon to 80 km/h and above, warned Environment Canada.
A fog advisory issued in Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., where forecasters were warning of near-zero visibility Tuesday morning has since been lifted.
In B.C., the Greater Victoria area and Southern Gulf Islands were also warned about fog and reduced visibility but those warnings have also been lifted.
In the West Kootenay region of B.C., an air quality issue is in effect.
"The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Castlegar due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to persist until weather conditions change," said the statement.
The advisory says that anyone experiencing symptoms like eye or throat irritation, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing should contact their health-care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure, Environment Canada added.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, some northeastern areas have both a wind warning and special weather advisory in place for Tuesday afternoon through early evening.
Strong winds are expected to occur that may cause damage, including southeasterly gusts of 80 km/h, reaching 100 km/h along parts of the coast.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur, the warning said. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, said Environment Canada.
