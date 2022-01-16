One ramification of ancient climate change endures to this day in your mouth.

No, really.

A fossil recently discovered in Utah sheds light on when and why early mammals developed teeth that are distinct from those found in some other species.

CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin chews the fat on this evolutionary adaptation, and explains its connection to climate change, in this week's Riskin Report.

