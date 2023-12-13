This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
When the bird first appeared in front of birdwatchers in Colombia, it was clear from its unique plumage — bright green on the left half of its body and blue on the right half, split neatly down the middle as though two birds had been glued together — that it was something special.
But what amateur ornithologist John Murillo didn't know as he snapped a photo of this rare, half-female, half-male bird was that this was the first time in more than 100 years that this the phenomenon had been recorded among this species of bird.
It's a rare condition called bilateral gynandromorphy, in which one side of an organism shows male characteristics and the other shows female.
"Many birdwatchers could go their whole lives and not see a bilateral gynandromorph in any species of bird. The phenomenon is extremely rare in birds, I know of no examples from New Zealand ever," Hamish Spencer, a professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand, said in a press release.
Spencer is the co-author of a paper describing the remarkable observation, published this month in the Journal of Field Ornithology.
He was on vacation in Colombia when Murillo pointed out a wild green honeycreeper that he had been observing, one with plumage that matched both male and female birds.
"It is very striking, I was very privileged to see it," Spencer said.
This is only the second time that bilateral gynandromorphy has ever been observed in a green honeycreeper, a small bird that is commonly seen across a swathe of territory stretching from southern Mexico to southeastern Brazil.
It's also the first time that a living green honeycreeper with bilateral gynandromorphy has been found.
"The phenomenon arises from an error during female cell division to produce an egg, followed by double-fertilization by two sperm," Spencer explained.
Cases of this unique condition have been recorded across numerous animal groups, but it's most easily spotted among animals with strong sexual dimorphism distinguishing males from females, such as birds.
And the visual difference between a male and female green honeycreeper couldn't be more stark.
Only the female birds are a true green with bright, grass-coloured plumage and a black-tipped, dull yellow beak. The male birds are aqua blue, though the study noted this is sometimes called "viridian green," and also have a black head and chin with a bright yellow beak.
The bird that caught Murillo's eye at the Reserva Natural Demostrativa Don Miguel, a small farm near the city of Manizales in Colombia, was clearly unlike any other green honeycreeper.
The bird's body colouring was split neatly down the middle, with this boundary line muddled in only a few places by stray feathers. The black crown of its head was broken up by a spray of green feather on the left side — the female, all-green side.
The farm had a feeding station set up for bird watching, which offered local birds fresh fruit and sugar water. Between October 2021 and June 2023, Murillo observed the bird when it appeared at the feeding station among the flocks of orioles, thrushes and euphonias. It tended to stick around for periods of around four to six weeks at a time in the area, and then wouldn't be seen at all for eight weeks straight.
The bird acted largely the same as other green honeycreepers — it ate, it chirped and it flew about, not receiving any harassment from other birds of its species as it did so. However, Murillo observed that it usually hung back at the feeder, waiting for other honeycreepers to leave before it would land to access the food. Once it was eating, it was territorial, not wanting to approach while it was eating.
"In general, it avoided others of its species, and the others also avoided it; it seems unlikely, therefore, that this individual would have had any opportunity to reproduce," the paper describes.
The last time someone came across a green honeycreeper with both male and female plumage was in 1914. In that case, the left side of the bird was male, which isn't the case with this new bird.
"This particular example of bilateral gynandromorphy — male one side and female the other — shows that, as in several other species, either side of the bird can be male or female," Spencer said.
Some previous case studies of birds with bilateral gynandromorphy have found that the internal organs were split by sex as well, with some birds possessing an ovary on the left side of their body and a testis on the right, or vice versa. Although researchers didn't see any particular mating behaviour from their green honeycreeper, the study also cited several previous studies that tracked birds with bilateral gynandromorphy and observed them behaving closer to a male or a female bird in their mating habits.
These birds, as unusual in appearance as they may be, have been shown to do all the things other birds can do, including leading successful courtships and going on to have chicks, the study noted.
This particular bird was able to be observed over a longer time period than many other previous case studies, "showing that our bird was well able to survive day-to-day events," the study noted.
One of the most exciting aspects of Murillo's discovery are his photographs, which Spencer called, "arguably the best of a wild bilateral gynandromorphic bird of any species ever."
Spencer added in the release that he hopes people will be inspired by this news to be on the lookout for more examples of these unusual and exceptional cases.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Researchers believe they can detect early signs of cancer using artificial intelligence and sugar molecules. Here's how.
AGING IN CANADA 'Totally dysfunctional': Older Canadians anxious about health-care access as senior population rises
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Ambush kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
U.S. House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
The U.S. House is pushing toward a vote Wednesday to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation
Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.
Canada
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
-
Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.
-
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
-
Third Marineland beluga that moved to U.S. aquarium dies
A third beluga from Marineland has died at a U.S. aquarium after arriving there two years ago.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE City Solicitor warns Toronto council could lose Uber lawsuit, offers option to back down
The City's top lawyer is warning Toronto council that it could lose a lawsuit launched by rideshare giant Uber — if it doesn't change course on its recent licence cap.
World
-
U.S. House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
The U.S. House is pushing toward a vote Wednesday to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden as Republicans rally behind the charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.
-
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures more than 50 people as Ukraine pleads for more Western help
A barrage of Russian missile targeted Kyiv on Wednesday, wounding at least 53 people, officials said, as the Ukrainian president sought more Western military support after a trip to Washington secured no new pledges.
-
Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation
Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.
-
Ambush kills 9 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City, where battles rage weeks into devastating offensive
At least seven Israeli soldiers were killed in an ambush in Gaza City, Israeli media reported Wednesday, as the army continued to meet heavy resistance in an offensive against Hamas that has drawn international outrage and rare U.S. criticism over the killing of thousands of civilians.
-
UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. The vote also showed the growing isolation of the United States and Israel.
-
Editor says Myanmar authorities have arrested 2 local journalists for an online news service
Myanmar's military government has arrested two journalists with a local online news service, their editor said Wednesday, in its latest crackdown on media freedom since seizing power nearly three years ago.
Politics
-
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
-
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
-
'We are living in a housing crisis': Canada consulting on reviving 'wartime housing' design catalogue
In its latest efforts to address Canada's housing crisis, the federal government is launching consultations to revive a revised version of a wartime housing effort: a standardized pre-approved design catalogue, with the aim of helping speed up construction.
Health
-
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Researchers believe they can detect early signs of cancer using artificial intelligence and sugar molecules. Here's how.
-
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
Sci-Tech
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
How deepfake hoaxes may be used in Canada by violent extremists, according to analysts
Violent extremists who lack the means to carry out an attack in Canada could compensate by perpetrating hoaxes with the help of artificial intelligence, says a newly released analysis.
-
Ashes of Waterloo, Ont. entrepreneur to be launched into space aboard historic mission
The ashes of a Waterloo, Ont. man will join the DNA of some famous historical figures on a first-of-its-kind mission into space.
Entertainment
-
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
-
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series "Homicide: Life on The Street" and "Brooklyn 99," died Monday at age 61.
-
Video game expo E3 gets permanently cancelled, organizers say
One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves.
Business
-
Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth to be consolidated on a one-for-10 basis
Canopy Growth Corp. says a consolidation of its shares on a one-for-10 basis is expected to become effective on Friday.
-
After record year, unreliable weather pushes Canada's maple syrup production to five-year low
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.
-
Argentina central bank to hold interest rate at 133%, impose peso peg after devaluation
Argentina's central bank will hold the benchmark interest rate at 133%, it said in a statement posted early on Wednesday, and impose a new 'crawling peg' that steadily weakens the peso currency by 2% each month after a planned sharp devaluation.
Lifestyle
-
Inflation is pinching Hungary's popular Christmas markets. $23 sausage dog, anyone?
Despite the Christmas cheer, a cost-of-living crisis in the Central European country means that many Hungarians and tourists alike are getting sticker shock at the beloved annual markets.
-
93-year-old Arnprior, Ont. reverend selling Coca-Cola collection for a cause
Rev. Leo Hughes of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Arnprior, Ont. is selling his massive collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia to raise enough money to buy the local hospital a CT scanner.
-
Canadians Googled a lot of things in 2023. Here are some of the top queries
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
Sports
-
Canadians dominate first Professional Women's Hockey League rosters
Canadians dominated Professional Women's Hockey League rosters declared Tuesday for the league's inaugural season starting New Year's Day.
-
Tom Brady plays for the Montreal Expos? Company explores 'what if' in new ad
What would the world be like if NFL superstar Tom Brady had instead played baseball with the Montreal Expos?
-
Turkish soccer matches to resume on Dec. 19 after suspension caused by attack on referee
Turkish soccer league matches, suspended after a referee was attacked by the president of a top-flight club, will resume on Dec. 19, the head of the Turkish Football Federation said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles across its model lineup to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
GM's Cruise robotaxi service faces potential fine in alleged cover-up of San Francisco accident
California regulators say a San Francisco robotaxi service owned by General Motors covered up an accident involving one of its driverless cars, raising the specter they may add a fine to the recent suspension of its California license.