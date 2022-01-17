From cars buried in snow to ambulances scrambling through barely visible streets, images capture the extent of the snowfall across Toronto and parts of Ontario.

Gusty winds and snow have prompted Environment Canada to issue a blizzard warning for the Greater Toronto Area on Monday.

Some parts of Ontario, such as Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Kingston, Ottawa and Peterborough, are expected to receive between 25 centimetres and half a metre of snow. Peak snowfall rates potentially will be between two to five centimetres per hour.

Photos show people attempting to free their cars under mounds of snow, snow blowers trying to clear out streets, porches completely covered, and commuters testing their luck on bikes.



Here are some photographs showing the extent of the snowstorm in Toronto and other parts of the province.

A cyclist rides through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

An ambulance races through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A snow plow clears streets during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A school bus driver tries to clear snow as a winter storm causes the closure of schools in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A man clears snow at a gas station during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Typical Toronto shut down because of a little light snow. This is a typical winter day in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/Ixv0Q6dYAK — Geoff Feldman (@gfSpclNeeds) January 17, 2022

when an entire building disappears mid snow storm �� #onstorm this is the Claridge (tallest building in #ottawa)! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/QdHH2anMxy — Alexa Bowie (@AlexaBowie) January 17, 2022