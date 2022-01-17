A snowstorm is battering southern Ontario and parts of Quebec Monday, with Environment Canada issuing a blizzard warning for some regions due to wind and poor visibility, with anywhere from 15 to 50 centimetres of snow expected to fall across the provinces.

Across southern Ontario, the regions of Halton-Peel, Belleville-Quinte-Northumberland, Dunnville – Caledonia-Haldimand, Hamilton, Toronto, Niagara and York-Durham are under a blizzard warning.

All other regions under a public weather alert are under either a snowfall or winter storm warning, with up to 50 centimetres of snow expected to fall in certain regions.

In Quebec, the regions of Waskaganish, Parent-Gouin Resevoir, Matagami, Chibougamau and Abitibi are under extreme cold warnings, with wind chill estimated to make it feel like -38 to -42 C Monday and possibly into Tuesday morning.

Several other Quebec regions are under winter storm and snowfall warnings, with up to 25 centimetres expected to fall across certain regions.

Environment Canada is warning that travel is expected to be extremely hazardous across the Greater Toronto Area due to widespread poor visibility and there may be “a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

The weather agency is also warning those who get stuck or stranded on the road to remain with their vehicle, as it “offers a form of protection from the cold.”

“A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck, if you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed,” the blizzard warning for Toronto states online. “Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle.”