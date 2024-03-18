The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?

Forecast: Record-breaking warmth in Western Canada, cold and snow elsewhere
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
Spring is almost here -- officially, at least.
The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere.
But what does that actually mean? Here's what to know about how we split up the year using the Earth's orbit.
As the Earth travels around the sun, it does so at an angle.
For most of the year, the Earth's axis is tilted either toward or away from the sun. That means the sun's warmth and light fall unequally on the northern and southern halves of the planet.
During the equinox, the Earth's axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.
The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That's because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time -- though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.
The Northern Hemisphere's spring -- or vernal -- equinox can land between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. Its fall -- or autumnal -- equinox can land between Sept. 21 and 24.
The solstices mark the times during the year when the Earth is at its most extreme tilt toward or away from the sun. This means the hemispheres are getting very different amounts of sunlight -- and days and nights are at their most unequal.
During the Northern Hemisphere's summer solstice, the upper half of the earth is tilted in toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22.
Meanwhile, at the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is leaning away from the sun -- leading to the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice falls between December 20 and 23.
These are just two different ways to carve up the year.
Meteorological seasons are defined by the weather. They break down the year into three-month seasons based on annual temperature cycles. By that calendar, spring starts on March 1, summer on June 1, fall on Sept. 1 and winter on Dec. 1.
Astronomical seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.
Equinoxes mark the start of spring and autumn. Solstices kick off summer and winter.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what to know about how we split up the year using the Earth's orbit.
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon.
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
A decade ago, President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine, a bold land grab that set the stage for Russia to invade its neighbour in 2022.
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
Pakistani airstrikes targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighbouring Afghanistan early on Monday, killing at least eight people and drawing return fire from the Afghan Taliban, officials said.
North Korea has shipped around 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year to help support its war in Ukraine, South Korea's defence minister said Monday.
Israeli forces launched another raid on the Gaza Strip's largest hospital early Monday, saying Hamas militants had regrouped there and had fired on them from inside the compound, where Palestinian officials say tens of thousands of people have been sheltering.
U.S. Supreme Court on Monday is taking up a dispute between Republican-led states and the Biden administration over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security.
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
Matthew Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, is opening up about the 'Friends' star months after his death at the age of 54.
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
Byron Janis, a renowned American concert pianist and composer who broke barriers as a Cold War era culture ambassador and later overcame severe arthritis that nearly robbed him of his playing abilities, has died. He was 95.
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
With the advent of self-filing software, the majority of people are able to file their own taxes without professional guidance, or the cost that goes along with it. But the key is understanding when to recruit extra help.
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and the Orlando Magic pulled away from Toronto for a 111-96 victory on Sunday night, handing the Raptors their seventh straight loss.
The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who's the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.