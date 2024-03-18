Climate and Environment

    • The spring equinox is here. What does that mean?

    Visitors hold their hands out to receive the sun's energy as they celebrate the Spring equinox atop the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) Visitors hold their hands out to receive the sun's energy as they celebrate the Spring equinox atop the Pyramid of the Sun in Teotihuacan, Mexico, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
    Share

    Spring is almost here -- officially, at least.

    The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere.

    But what does that actually mean? Here's what to know about how we split up the year using the Earth's orbit.

    What is the equinox?

    As the Earth travels around the sun, it does so at an angle.

    For most of the year, the Earth's axis is tilted either toward or away from the sun. That means the sun's warmth and light fall unequally on the northern and southern halves of the planet.

    During the equinox, the Earth's axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

    The word equinox comes from two Latin words meaning equal and night. That's because on the equinox, day and night last almost the same amount of time -- though one may get a few extra minutes, depending on where you are on the planet.

    The Northern Hemisphere's spring -- or vernal -- equinox can land between March 19 and 21, depending on the year. Its fall -- or autumnal -- equinox can land between Sept. 21 and 24.

    What is the solstice?

    The solstices mark the times during the year when the Earth is at its most extreme tilt toward or away from the sun. This means the hemispheres are getting very different amounts of sunlight -- and days and nights are at their most unequal.

    During the Northern Hemisphere's summer solstice, the upper half of the earth is tilted in toward the sun, creating the longest day and shortest night of the year. This solstice falls between June 20 and 22.

    Meanwhile, at the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is leaning away from the sun -- leading to the shortest day and longest night of the year. The winter solstice falls between December 20 and 23.

    Meteorological and astronomical seasons

    These are just two different ways to carve up the year.

    Meteorological seasons are defined by the weather. They break down the year into three-month seasons based on annual temperature cycles. By that calendar, spring starts on March 1, summer on June 1, fall on Sept. 1 and winter on Dec. 1.

    Astronomical seasons depend on how the Earth moves around the sun.

    Equinoxes mark the start of spring and autumn. Solstices kick off summer and winter.

    ------

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion 6 most common credit score myths debunked

    Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.

    Should you sue? Advice from class-action lawyers

    Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • Should you sue? Advice from class-action lawyers

      Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.

    • Homeowners, realtors should take steps to protect against title fraud: experts

      Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News