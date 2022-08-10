Stranded whale out of French river, to be moved to saltwater

A Beluga whale swims in the lock of Notre Dame de la Garenne prior to be moved, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard) A Beluga whale swims in the lock of Notre Dame de la Garenne prior to be moved, in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris, France, Aug. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Climate change will make extreme weather events more common, but as Dan Riskin reports, they could become terrifyingly frequent.

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

Legacy of Serena Williams extends beyond success on tennis court

Serena Williams indicated on Tuesday she is preparing to walk away from her professional tennis career as the start of the U.S. Open approaches on Aug. 29 and her 41st birthday approaches next month. She would leave behind a legacy that extends beyond her dominance on the court.

Canada

World

  • Ilhan Omar ekes out U.S. House primary win in Minnesota

    Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, eked out a closer-than-expected Democratic primary victory Tuesday against a centrist challenger who questioned the incumbent's support for the 'defund the police' movement.

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar waves to passersby for support during a voter engagement event on the corner of Broadway and Central Avenues in Minneapolis, Aug. 9, 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

  • FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

    The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.

    Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

  • Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

    Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.

  • Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

    A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward.

  • Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

    Whether an FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown. The action Monday nonetheless focuses attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records, though the department's own history of prosecutorial discretion makes it hard to forecast with certainty what might happen this time.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social