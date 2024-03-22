Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada

Winter storm and snowfall warnings, with accumulation up to 50 centimetres, were issued for some parts of Canada on Friday.

The week of wintry weather will go out with storms in the forecast for areas including the Toronto area, where up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible, exceeding a record of 6.4 centimetres logged in February. A snowfall warning was issued for the area starting around noon and ending tonight.

"Light snow should intensify late this afternoon or evening," reads the warning from Environment Canada. "The snow will taper off from west to east late tonight. This snow may have a significant impact on the evening commute in urban areas."

With heavy snow, visibility may be reduced, drivers are being reminded to turn on their lights and maintain a safe following distance, the weather agency advised.

CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said while 15 centimetres may not seem a lot, due to snowfall rates this year, this is considered a great deal in comparison.

Much of the city and surrounding municipalities will see between five and 10 centimetres of snow, the forecast said, but McEwen warned areas around the lower Great Lakes in Toronto and elsewhere can expect 15 centimetres.

A Colorado low is expected to move into northern Ontario by the end of the weekend, bringing warmer air into southern Ontario as cities like Toronto and Ottawa get ready for mild temperatures next week, according to McEwen.

Along the St. Lawrence River, McEwen said, blowing snow and winter storm warnings will linger Friday.

Ottawa will see light snow on Saturday but Sunday will be sunny. Weekend temperatures will range from -10 C to 3 C.

Quebec

Quebec also has snowfall warnings. Starting early Saturday and ending in the evening, 15 to 20 centimetres are expected over the Eastern Townships and Beauce regions along the U.S. border.

A wind warning has been issued for Anticosti, Quebec's largest island, with gusts up to 90 km/h this afternoon and early evening.

Montreal will see light snow on Saturday but Sunday will be sunny. Weekend temperatures will be from -10 C to 4 C.

Atlantic Canada

New Brunswick

McEwen said the weather system affecting Ontario and Quebec on Friday is expected to move up the eastern seaboard, dumping more snow in the Maritimes. New Brunswick is expected to see significant snowfall, between 20 and 50 centimetres, over the central and northern parts of the province, which will start Saturday afternoon. The storm will become flurries Sunday. In parts of southern New Brunswick, precipitation will start as snow Saturday before changing to rain or freezing rain Saturday night and back to snow Sunday morning. The snowfall in the southern areas will be less compared to those in the north.

Newfoundland and Labrador

A winter storm warning was issued in parts of Newfoundland. The west coast from Corner Brook to Gros Morne is expected to see wind gusts that could reach 70 kilometres per hour with increasing flurries tonight. The area will see from five to 10 centimetres of snow, with 15 to 25 centimetres in higher elevations until Saturday morning.

"Backcountry travel routes may become difficult to navigate due to rapidly accumulating snowfall combining with strong wind gusts which will produce reduced visibilities," Environment Canada wrote.

The Hopedale area north of Labrador will see up to 15 centimetres with winds of 80 km/h and even up to 110 along parts of the coast. Drivers are advised to avoid non-essential travel.

Upper Lake Melville in central Labrador will see up to 30 centimetres of snow, with conditions improving in the evening.

Prince Edward Island

A special weather statement states that a storm will arrive in western Prince Edward Island starting Saturday afternoon. The area is expected to get 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. The precipitation will then change to rain, freezing rain or ice pellets late Saturday night. It will snow again Sunday morning.

Nova Scotia

No special weather statement was issued for Nova Scotia. Halifax will have a chance of flurries on Saturday and rain on Sunday. Weekend temperatures will range from -3 C to 8 C.

Western Canada

No weather advisories were issued in Western Canada, except for air quality statements for Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

British Columbia

Vancouver will see temperatures from 5 C to 12 C over the weekend, with a chance of showers on Saturday and sunny on Sunday.

Alberta

In Alberta, Environment Canada’s stations reported up to 23 centimetres of snow dumped Thursday in some areas including Calgary International Airport and Sundre. The weather agency said the report is not final and contains preliminary information.

Calgary will have temperatures from -12 C to -7 C, with snow on Saturday and chance of flurries on Sunday.

Edmonton will have periods of light snow on Saturday but it will be sunny Sunday. Temperatures will range from -12 C to – 2 C.

Prairies

Saskatchewan, Manitoba

No special weather statement was issued for the Prairies. It's expected to be between -20 C and -3 C during the weekend in Regina, with cloudy periods.

Saskatoon will see sunny conditions through the weekend between -7 C and -24 C.

Winnipeg will also be sunny throughout the weekend with temperatures from -4 C to -18 C.

Northern Canada

Northwest Territories

Up north, those in the Paulatuk area of the Northwest Territories are under a blizzard warning until early afternoon, where wind gusts could approach 80 km/h and blowing snow will likely reduce visibility, making for dangerous travel conditions.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada warned on its website. "If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone."

Yukon

Yukon was advisory-free as of Friday afternoon, but in Nunavut, those who live in Arviat and Rankin Region including Whale Cove are warned of blizzard conditions expected to last until Friday night.

Weather alerts are shown on a map from Environment Canada