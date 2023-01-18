Quake shakes east Indonesia, south Philippines Wednesday; no tsunami

Earthquake

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos

The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.

Canada

World

  • World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos

    The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.

  • EU lawmakers replace disgraced VP as suspect cuts plea deal

    European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president after a key suspect in a the cash-for-influence scandal rocking the EU assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect of more people getting named.

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China's most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns. The Chinese government expects over 2.1 billion journeys to be made during a 40-day travel period around New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social