TORONTO -- Some animals are able to adjust to climate change by moving away from areas that are no longer hospitable in search of a better fit.

That's not an option for plants – they're rooted to the ground – but it is for their offspring.

Some plant seeds are consumed by migrating birds, which then excrete the seeds far away from their place of origin.

Scientists recently looked at where in Europe birds are leaving these transported seeds, finding some cause for optimism and some cause for concern.

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin looks at the good news, the bad news, and how humans may be able to lend a helping hand.

