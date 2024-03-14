Climate and Environment

    • Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish

    Capelin come ashore to spawn at Middle Cove Beach on July 22, 2016. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press) Capelin come ashore to spawn at Middle Cove Beach on July 22, 2016. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.

    Federal Fisheries Department scientists say they've adjusted the benchmark for the critical zone designation, which is used for fish stocks struggling to recover.

    The adjustment follows a similar decision last year to adjust the critical zone benchmark for the region's cod stocks.

    The shimmery sardine-sized pelagic fish are an important food source for cod, and scientists say the coinciding adjustments reflect cod's dependence on capelin.

    Materials provided at a briefing today say scientists expect this year's capelin biomass to be no higher than last year's.

    The capelin stock still faces significant challenges, including late spawning, early maturation and a population dominated by younger fish.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

