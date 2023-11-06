Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Thirty-five African elephants in northwestern Zimbabwe dropped dead under baffling circumstances between late August and November 2020. Eleven of the massive herd animals died within a 24-hour period.
“They died over a very narrow window. That’s one of the most enigmatic parts of the whole puzzle. That many animals dying quite close together but not right next to each other over such a narrow space of time. It’s really to my mind, rather unique, certainly in this part of the world,” said Dr. Chris Foggin, a veterinarian at Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust in Zimbabwe, who is a coauthor of the study on the cause of the deaths.
Earlier that same year, about 350 elephants in neighbouring northern Botswana also had died suddenly over the course of three months.
Officials and experts were initially at a loss to explain the die-offs, which occurred among Africa’s biggest population of elephants. Poaching, poisoning and drought were all blamed.
It turns out a bacterial infection killed the elephants, according to the research based on samples taken from 15 of the animals that died in Zimbabwe.
An analysis, published October 25 in the journal Nature Communications, showed evidence of infection by a little-known bacterium called Bisgaard taxon 45 that caused septicemia, or blood poisoning.
The deaths took place as food and water resources dwindled during the dry season, forcing the elephants to travel increasing distances to look for water and to forage.
The authors said that heat, drought and population density in that area were likely contributing factors to the outbreak.
And the extreme conditions that scientists project will occur with more frequency as Earth warms could mean more elephant deaths in the future.
“It’s premature to say that climate change has influenced (this) but it may do so in future if we get more and prolonged droughts, or the rainfall patterns (change) and we have a much harsher dry season,” Foggin said. “I do think that if that is the case, then we are more likely to see this sort of mortality event occurring again.”
The elephant mortalities in Botswana have been attributed to cyanobacterial neurotoxins, but further details have not been published, the study noted. Foggin said there was no proven connection between the Zimbabwe and Botswana elephant deaths.
AN EMBATTLED SPECIES UNDER THREAT
The African elephant is a flagship species that faces significant pressure from poaching and habitat loss. Listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, population numbers diminished by 144,000 to about 350,000 between 2007 and 2014, with continuing losses estimated at 8% every year, according to the study.
Some 227,900 elephants live in the Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area — 500,000 square kilometres (193,051 square miles) of protected land, which is about 90% within Botswana and Zimbabwe.
Evidence of infection was found in six out of the 15 samples, the study authors wrote, which was corroborated by isolating the bacterium in the lab and in-depth genetic analysis.
There was no evidence of toxins, including those from cyanobacteria, or any viral infection.
DELAYS RESULTED IN POOR SAMPLE QUALITY
In addition, no dead scavengers or other wildlife species were reported or observed in the vicinity of dead elephants as would be expected with cyanide or other intentional poisoning, the study noted.
“Although there was not culture or molecular evidence to confirm Bisgaard taxon 45 in more than six mortalities in Zimbabwe, the elephants examined were in good body condition and unlikely to have died of drought-related starvation or severe dehydration alone,” the study noted.
No elephants had their tusks removed from poaching, and no external signs of trauma were observed. Tests for anthrax were also negative, Foggin added.
The researchers said they failed to detect the bacteria in the other samples — a fact they attributed to poor sample quality and delays getting the necessary permits that meant it was too late to perform some lab work.
“Most carcasses were degraded at the time of sampling, making the initial sample quality poor. Additionally, exporting wildlife samples for analysis involves obtaining multiple permits from different entities — a process which can take months,” the study said.
WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT BACTERIUM?
Bisgaard taxon 45 has previously been associated with tiger and lion bite wounds in humans. The bacteria have also been found in a chipmunk and healthy captive parrots.
The microorganism, which does not have an official name, is closely related to another, more common bacterium known as of Pasteurella multocida, which can cause hemorrhagic septicemia in other animals, including Asian elephants.
That bacterium was also linked to the mass deaths of 200,000 critically endangered saiga antelope in Kazakhstan in 2015, the study noted.
Foggin said researchers had been monitoring wildlife in the area for presence of the bacteria, but no further elephant deaths as a result of Bisgaard taxon 45 had been confirmed since 2020.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
EXPLAINER: What is Gaza's Ministry of Health and how does it calculate the war's death toll?
How many Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war between Israel and Hamas started?
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
Two Nigerian workers killed in generator explosion at Canada's high commission
Two Nigerian maintenance workers were killed Monday and two others injured when a diesel tank exploded at Canada's high commission in Abuja.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians in the Gaza Strip who were told they might be able to get out of the besieged Palestinian territory over the weekend are instead still waiting for their chance to escape.
Threads of love: How knitters are bringing comfort to children in warzones
In a small church about an hour away from Ottawa, a community of knitters is working to keep the memory of one Canadian war veteran alive.
Canada
-
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Canada Post honours Mona Parsons in special Remembrance Day stamp
Canada Post is honouring Mona Parsons, the only non-military Canadian woman to be imprisoned by the German army during the second World War, with their annual Remembrance Day stamp.
-
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
-
Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake
Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
World
-
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
-
Aid trickles in as survivors salvage belongings from rubble in Nepal villages struck by earthquake
Survivors of an earthquake that flattened villages in Nepal's northwest mountains searched through the debris of their collapsed homes for any salvageable belongings Monday as aid trickled into the remote area.
-
Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees say
Morale and trust within the Walt Disney World government has deteriorated since allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it over earlier this year, according to many employees who have departed in recent months saying the governing district has been politicized and cronyism now permeates the organization.
-
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur declines White House invitation over Gaza
Canadian poet Rupi Kaur says she's turned down an invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration because she opposes his government's response to the Israel-Gaza war.
-
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
-
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike Monday over being blocked along with other inmates from getting medical care and to protest the country's mandatory headscarves for women, a campaign advocating for the activist said.
Politics
-
NDP-backed Conservative motion to expand carbon tax carve-out to all home heating defeated in the House
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's non-binding motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating failed to pass Monday.
-
Feds put $5M toward security for community groups who fear hate-motivated crimes
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is spending $5 million on private security and other safety measures for community groups worried about an increase in hate-fuelled violence.
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
Health
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Google's antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Backstage with the Fugees: Pras on his hip-hop legacy as he awaits sentencing in conspiracy case
It's Sunday night, backstage ahead of the second Los Angeles show of Lauryn Hill and the Fugees' anniversary tour. It will be a few hours yet before Hill opens the concert with a solo set of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," 25 years after its release. The seats in the arena are slowing starting to fill.
-
'Priscilla' stars Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi on trust, Sofia and souvenirs
As a child of the South, actor Cailee Spaeny grew up steeped in Graceland mythology, memorabilia and Elvis Presley tunes. Her mother loved Elvis and it wasn't unusual for a trip to that famous house in Memphis, Tennessee, to count as a family vacation.
-
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
Business
-
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
Lifestyle
-
Mind-altering ketamine becomes new pain treatment in the U.S., despite little research or regulation
As U.S. doctors scale back their use of opioid painkillers, a new option for hard-to-treat pain is taking root: ketamine, the decades-old surgical drug that is now a trendy psychedelic therapy.
-
Quebec retirees win $55M lottery jackpot on Halloween
Two Quebec retirees are $55 million richer after hitting the Lotto Max jackpot on Halloween. Jean Laroque used the money from a small previous Lotto Max win to purchase a ticket for the Oct. 31 draw from a depanneur in Coaticook. He checked his ticket online the next day and said he was shocked when he saw $55,000,000 pop up on the screen.
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
Sports
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
-
'I owe everything to her:' Bombers' Brady Oliveira credits success to mom Shani
When Shani Oliveira is told youngest son Brady proudly calls himself a "momma's boy," she pauses before she responds.
-
Former Canadian skating coach Richard Gauthier sentenced to 12 months for sex assault
A renowned Canadian pairs skating coach was sentenced on Monday to 12 months in jail for sexual assault and gross indecency against a teenage athlete in the 1980s.
Autos
-
Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, U.S. regulators say
U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.