India, Pakistani coasts on high alert a day before Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall
The coastal regions of India and Pakistan were on high alert Wednesday with tens of thousands being evacuated a day before Cyclone Biparjoy was expected to make landfall.
The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone was now packing maximum sustained winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour (90 mph). It is projected to make landfall near Jakhau port in the Kutch district of India's Gujarat state on Thursday.
Residents living within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the coast in Gujarat were evacuated, and those living within 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) may also have to move out, officials have said.
Four people have been killed so far in incidents related to the cyclone, including three boys who drowned off Mumbai's coast and a woman who was killed due to an accident caused by strong winds in Gujarat. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing to find one more person who drowned in the seas off Mumbai.
Experts say climate change is leading to an increase in cyclones in the Arabian Sea region, making preparations for natural disasters all the more urgent.
At a relief camp for displaced people in the Pakistani village of Gharo in Sindh province, wage labourer Allah Noor, 59, said soldiers came and evacuated them amid a strong windstorm.
In Kutch, where the cyclone was expected to hit land, 57-year-old boat owner and businessman Adam Karim Dhobi said this was the worst storm he'd seen since 1998.
"We have parked our boats in safe places," Dhobi said. "We are praying to God that this cyclone doesn't cause too much damage here."
The Press Trust of India news agency said nearly 40,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps in Gujarat.
Nikhil Mudholkar from the National Disaster Response Force who was overseeing relief operations in Devbhoomi Dwarka district along Gujarat's coast, said they were fully prepared and were now in waiting mode.
"We have deployed 23 teams and have moved everyone living near the coast to safer grounds," Mudholkar added. "Windspeeds have picked up now and rains have started too."
In Pakistan, despite strong winds and rain, authorities said all people from vulnerable areas have been moved to safer places in the southern districts, including Thatta, Keti Bandar, Sajawal and Badin -- regions that only last summer were affected by the devastating floods that displaced thousands.
For many there, it ws a second displacement in less than a year. People packed up as many of their belongings they could into their cars and left -- either on their own or under troop escort -- heading to relief camps set up inside government buildings and schools.
At the Gharo relief camp, 80-year-old Bayan Bibi said there was no medicine for the sick available at the camp.
On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the evacuations from risk areas and asked local authorities to arrange food, shelter and medical facilities for the displaced.
Pakistan's Climate Minister Sherry Rehman urged people not to panic but work with the authorities, promising they would be taken to safer places.
The cyclone has "extensive damaging potential" and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts the most, India's IMD has said.
Fishing activities have been suspended in both countries until June 16. All ports in the region including the major ports of Kandla and Mundra have been shut. Dozens of trains and flights that were scheduled to ply in this region have been diverted or cancelled.
Also Tuesday, India's home minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting with senior officials to review preparedness and announced a budget of $972 million for disaster management.
A recent study shows that the Arabian Sea has warmed up by almost 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) since March this year, making conditions favourable for severe cyclones, he said.
"The oceans have become warmer already on account of climate change," Raghu Murtugudde, an Earth system scientist at the University of Maryland said.
Another study, in 2021, found that the frequency, duration and intensity of cyclones in the Arabian Sea had increased significantly between 1982 and 2019, he said.
Cyclone Tauktae in 2021 was the last severe cyclone that made landfall in the same region. It claimed 174 lives, a relatively low figure thanks to extensive preparations ahead of the cyclone.
In 1998, a cyclone that hit Gujarat state claimed more than 1,000 lives and caused excessive damage. A cyclone that hit Sindh province and the city of Karachi in 1965 killed more than 10,000 people.
-----
Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India. Associated Press reporters Muhammad Farooq in Gharo, Pakistan, and Rafiq Maqbool in Mumbai, India, contributed to this report.
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
Fact check: Trump makes numerous false claims in speech after court appearance
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made numerous false and misleading claims in a speech he delivered Tuesday night following his afternoon arraignment in Miami. Here is a fact check of some of the things he said in the Tuesday night address from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday alternated threats of a new Russian offensive to grab more Ukrainian land with statements about the Kremlin's readiness for peace talks.
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
Government sought out 'impartial' military college review board members
The majority of the board tasked with reviewing Canada's military colleges will be people who have not attended one of the schools and have not publicly expressed a strong opinion on their future, according to a recruitment posting.
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
5 things to know for Wednesday, June 13, 2023
Wildfires take a deadly toll on wildlife, former U.S. President Donald Trump pleads not guilty then comes out swinging, and the makers of the Instant Pot file for bankruptcy.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.
Canada
-
All wildfires in Nova Scotia under control more than 2 weeks after they started
All of Nova Scotia's wildfires are now under control, more than two weeks after an unprecedented string of fires broke out in the southwestern corner of the province and in the Halifax area.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
Former B.C. medical health officer sentenced to 5 years for child sex assault in Alberta
A judge has sentenced a former medical health officer to 5-1/2 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young child in northern Alberta.
-
Government sought out 'impartial' military college review board members
The majority of the board tasked with reviewing Canada's military colleges will be people who have not attended one of the schools and have not publicly expressed a strong opinion on their future, according to a recruitment posting.
-
Wildlife unseen casualty as forests burn in worst wildfire season of the century
As wildfires from coast to coast scorch large swaths of forest, sometimes changing it irreversibly, experts have zeroed in on an often overlooked casualty of the blazes: wildlife.
-
Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
World
-
Silvio Berlusconi's polarizing force in Italy remains strong as his funeral is held in Milan
Silvio Berlusconi's legacy -- positive or negative -- was being hotly debated among Italians as the nation prepared for a national day of mourning and a state funeral in Milan's Gothic-era Duomo cathedral on Wednesday.
-
18-year-old trainee accused of shooting 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2
An 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base Wednesday, killing two of them, officials said.
-
Erdogan says no change in Turkiye's stance on Sweden's NATO membership
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that NATO should not bet on his country approving Sweden's application to join the Western military alliance before a July summit because the Nordic nation has not fully addressed his security concerns.
-
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say
A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.
-
Death toll from Kenya cult tied to pastor surpasses 300, with more exhumations planned
The number of people who died after a Kenyan pastor ordered his followers to starve to death in order to meet Jesus has surpassed 300, authorities said Tuesday, and the death toll is expected to rise as more exhumations are planned.
-
Philippine villagers flee ashfall, sight of red-hot lava from erupting Mayon Volcano
Truckloads of villagers on Tuesday fled Philippine communities close to the erupting Mayon Volcano, traumatized by the sight of red-hot lava flowing down its crater and fearful of sporadic blasts of ash.
Politics
-
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
-
Chief justice 'not comfortable' with lack of transparency over judicial complaints
Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.
-
As Canada's chief justice warns of 'consequences' of court vacancies, PM talks 'quality' of picks
As Canada's chief justice sounds fresh alarms over the 'serious consequences' judicial vacancies are having on this country's justice system, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on appointing 'quality' judges.
Health
-
Risk of dying of breast cancer within 5 years has dropped from 15 per cent in the 1990s to five per cent: study
The risk of dying from breast cancer has fallen dramatically since the 1990s, according to a new study, which found that most women diagnosed with early breast cancer now go on to survive the disease long-term.
-
Health Canada recalls AI Kanater brand tahini due to salmonella contamination
Health Canada has issued a recall for AI Kanater brand tahini after salmonella contamination was detected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
-
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Authorities worldwide are racing to rein in artificial intelligence, including in the European Union, where groundbreaking legislation is set to pass a key hurdle Wednesday. European Parliament lawmakers are due to vote on the proposal -- including controversial amendments on facial recognition -- as it heads toward passage.
-
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate web sites
Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services experienced an outage on Tuesday, affecting publishers that suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
Entertainment
-
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a 'cease-and-desist' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing on Megan Thee Stallion shooting delayed to August
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's sentencing for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion was delayed on Tuesday.
-
Tsuut’ina Police Service announces new warrants for Nathan Chasing Horse
Police at the Tsuut’ina Nation have put forward warrants for new charges against former "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global stocks, Wall Street futures mixed after U.S. inflation cools
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures were mixed Wednesday after a cooler reading on U.S. inflation buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will postpone a possible interest rate hike.
-
Fox News shouldn't air in Canada despite Tucker Carlson ouster, LGBTQ2S+ group argues
An advocacy group that wants the CRTC to ban Fox News says the network's 'abusive content' extends beyond its divisive personalities such as recently fired host Tucker Carlson.
-
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Lifestyle
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
-
Putting guru from London, Ont. helped Nick Taylor win the RBC Canadian Open
The roar could be heard from coast to coast. Nick Taylor drained a 72-foot putt on the fourth playoff hole to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.
Sports
-
'He'll never cease to amaze': Jamal Murray's high school coach says his basketball skills stood out from a young age
Tolly Henderson has coached lots of kids over the years at his Kitchener, Ont. high school, but he says Jamal Murray’s basketball skills and dedication to the sport stood out from a young age.
-
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
-
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Golden Knights games have always been as flashy as any show on the Las Vegas Strip, the sword-fighting mascot taking the ice before what seems like a legion of players marching out through the mirrored entrance into the roar of the crowd.
Autos
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
-
Japan's Toyota announces initiative for all-solid state battery as part of electric vehicles plan
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
-
Ferrari topples Toyota in return to 24 Hours of Le Mans after 50-year absence
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.