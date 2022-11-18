In pictures: Buffalo, N.Y. and parts of Ontario buried under snow

A lake-effect snowstorm is walloping Buffalo, N.Y with an estimated 1.2 metres of snow over the course of this weekend.

Starting late Thursday night, the snow piled high along the streets into Friday morning, when residents woke up to buried cars and almost no visibility of roads.

The storm system is expected to bring parts of Ontario a similar pain, as Environment Canada says some communities along Lake Huron and Lake Erie will receive upwards of 80 centimetres of snow.

Lake-effect snowstorms occur when cold air sweeps across warm water, blowing moisture toward land until it forms into large snowflakes.

Snow squall warnings are in effect for most of southern Ontario in, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Niagara and Kingston-Prince Edward County. Niagara, Ont., is estimated to see up to 60 centimetres of snow with areas around Barrie and Orillia seeing about 25 centimetres by Saturday morning.

The potentially historic storm for Buffalo and parts of Ontario is underway as residents document some of the snow on social media.

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

This photo taken in Owen Sound, Ont., shows snow falling quickly November 18, 2022. (April W.)

This photo taken in Crystal Beach, Ont., shows a wall of clouds looming towards Canada from Buffalo, N.Y., November 18, 2022. (Storm Watch - Lake Erie)

Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buried roads in Lackawanna, PA., November 18, 2022. (Katie Vanderwerf)

A residential street in Buffalo, N.Y., November 18, 2022. (David Fink)

Buffalo, N.Y., snowstorm, November 18, 2022. (David Fink)

Surfs up 🏄‍♂️ ❄️🌊 water temp is around 50 degrees air temp was -1 at video filming. All this during our first major lake effect storm and it’s still only November #lake_erie #stormhour #ShareYourWeather #4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/RMCtBI3stA — Denis Kreze (@fishinniagara) November 18, 2022

Friday November 18, 2022 in Midland Ontario. Even the backyard weather station is under a snow squall watch pic.twitter.com/rHBRrwKuFb — Sandy D'Alessandro (@s_dalessandro) November 18, 2022

Travel is an absolute nightmare in the Southtowns. This is the intersection of Southwestern Boulevard and Camp Road in Hamburg. Cars are stuck all over the place and people are towing cars out of the intersection. @news4buffalo @MarleeTuskesTV pic.twitter.com/505V0XayZD — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) November 18, 2022