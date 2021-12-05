TORONTO -- When temperatures go high, fish go low.

That's the conclusion reached by researchers in Israel, who tracked the movements of 236 species – most of them fish – as the Mediterranean Sea warmed by 1 C.

What they found is that in order to cope with the warmer water, most species moved to deeper and colder parts of the sea.

However, as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, they didn't move straight down – and that raises the question of for how long the fish will be able to adapt in this way.

