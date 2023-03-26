Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns on its hour-long path late Friday. One man was killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times.
Search and recovery crews resumed the daunting task of digging through the debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices after hundreds of people were displaced.
Jarrod Kunze drove to the hard-hit town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, from his home in Alabama after hearing about the storm, ready to volunteer "in whatever capacity I'm needed."
"The town is devastated," Kunze said. "Everything I can see is in some state of destruction."
Kunze was among several volunteers working Sunday morning at a staging area, where cases of bottled water and other supplies were being prepared for distribution.
"Sharkey County, Mississippi, is one of the poorest counties in the state of Mississippi, but we're still resilient," Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker said Sunday. "I feel confident that we're going to come back and build this community back bigger and better for our families and that's what we're hoping and that's what we're looking to do."
"Continue to pray for us," he added. "We've got a long way to go, and we certainly thank everybody for their prayers and for anything they will do or can do for this community."
U.S. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi early Sunday, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit.
The recovery efforts in Mississippi were underway even as the National Weather Service warned of a new risk of more severe weather Sunday -- including high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
A tornado reportedly touched down early Sunday in Troup County, Georgia, near the Alabama border, according to the Georgia Mutual Aid Group. Affected areas included the county seat of LaGrange, about 67 miles (about 108 kilometres) southwest of Atlanta.
"Many buildings damaged, people trapped," the agency said on Facebook. In nearby West Point, roads, including Interstate Highway 85, were blocked by debris. "If you do not have to get on the roads this morning please do not travel."
Two tigers "briefly escaped" early Sunday from their enclosures at Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia, after the park sustained extensive tornado damage, the park announced on its Facebook page. "THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!," the park added. "Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure." It added that none of its employees or animals were hurt.
Following Biden's declaration, federal funding can be used for recovery efforts in Mississippi's Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties, including temporary housing, home repairs, loans covering uninsured property losses and other individual and business programs, the White House said in a statement.
The twister flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses, ripped a steeple off a church and toppled a municipal water tower.
Based on early data, the tornado received a preliminary EF-4 rating, the National Weather Service office in Jackson said late Saturday in a tweet. An EF-4 tornado has top wind gusts between 166 m.p.h. and 200 m.p.h. (265 km/h and 320 km/h), according to the service. The Jackson office cautioned it was still gathering information on the tornado.
The tornado devastated a swath of the town of Rolling Fork where 2,000 people live, reducing homes to piles of rubble and flipping cars on their sides. Other parts of the Deep South were digging out from damage caused by other suspected twisters. One man died in Morgan County, Alabama, the sheriff's department there said in a tweet.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a briefing that 25 people were confirmed killed in Mississippi, 55 people were injured and 2,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. High winds, hail and strong storms were expected for parts of Alabama and Georgia on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
"How anybody survived is unknown by me," said Rodney Porter, who lives 20 miles (32 kilometres) south of Rolling Fork. When the storm hit Friday night, he immediately drove there to assist. Porter arrived to find "total devastation" and said he smelled natural gas and heard people screaming for help in the dark.
"Houses are gone, houses stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that," he said.
Annette Body, who drove to the hard-hit town of Silver City from nearby Belozi, said she was feeling "blessed" because her own home was not destroyed, but other people lost everything.
"Cried last night, cried this morning," she said, looking around at flattened homes. "They said you need to take cover, but it happened so fast a lot of people didn't even get a chance to take cover."
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency and vowed to help rebuild as he viewed the damage in the region of wide expanses of cotton, corn and soybean fields and catfish farming ponds. He spoke with Biden, who also held a call with the state's congressional delegation.
More than a half-dozen shelters were opened in Mississippi to house those who have been displaced.
Preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate the tornado was on the ground for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles (274 kilometres), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Jackson, Mississippi, office.
"That's rare -- very, very rare," he said, attributing the long path to widespread atmospheric instability.
Perrilloux said preliminary findings showed the tornado began its path of destruction just southwest of Rolling Fork before continuing northeast toward the rural communities of Midnight and Silver City and onward toward Tchula, Black Hawk and Winona.
The supercell that produced the deadly twister also appeared to produce tornadoes causing damage in northwest and north-central Alabama, said Brian Squitieri, a severe storms forecaster with the weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
In Georgia, Rachel McMahon awoke Sunday morning to news from her dad that the Troup County motel he'd been staying in was totally destroyed in the storm. She said her dad, who's disabled and has a hard time moving around, took shelter in the bathtub when the tornado hit.
He was badly shaken up, but not injured. She went to check on him Sunday morning and had to walk the last half-mile to the motel because of downed trees blocking the road.
"SO thankful my dad is ok," she posted on Facebook Sunday morning, along with photos and videos of the damage: houses with gaping holes in their roofs, massive tree trunks snapped in half and powerlines dangling every which way.
------
Associated Press writers Emily Wagster Pettus in Rolling Fork, Mississippi; Michael Goldberg in Silver City, Mississippi; Jim Salter in O'Fallon, Missouri; and Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing
A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. On Sunday, an attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is 'entirely innocent.'
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Canada
-
Two-time organ recipient designs Green Shirt Day logo years after Humboldt bus crash
April 7 is Green Shirt Day, which also marks the anniversary of Logan Boulet's death. Boulet, who was involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash five years ago, signed up to be an organ donor just weeks before the crash. Today, Green Shirt Day is meant to promote organ donor awareness and registration across Canada.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden given Maritime-made Peace by Chocolate bar during visit to Ottawa
U.S. President Joe Biden was given a Maritime-made sweet treat during his visit to Ottawa on Friday.
-
Ontario woman kicks off 'long shot' search for wedding dress after dad mistakenly donates it
A woman in southern Ontario is making a plea to the public and kicking off a "long shot" search for her wedding dress after her father accidentally donated it earlier this year.
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
About a dozen asylum seekers hoping to start a new life in Canada saw their plans hit a snag on Saturday afternoon when they learned an unofficial crossing between the Canadian and U.S. border no longer offered the safe passage they'd come to expect.
-
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
World
-
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
-
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans on Saturday to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus, a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.
-
In Ghana, Kamala Harris 'excited about the future of Africa'
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers as she arrived Sunday in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen American relationships amid global competition over the continent's future.
-
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
The Lebanese government's last-minute decision to delay the start of daylight savings time by a month until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan resulted in mass confusion Sunday.
-
4th person found dead in chocolate factory blast; 3 missing
A fourth person was confirmed dead and three people remained unaccounted for Sunday, two days after a powerful explosion at a chocolate factory shook a small town in Pennsylvania.
-
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
Help began pouring into one of the poorest regions of the U.S. after a deadly tornado wrought a path of destruction in the Mississippi Delta, even as furious new storms Sunday struck Georgia, where two tigers briefly escaped their badly damaged safari park.
Politics
-
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
-
As economy faces potential recession, Liberals to release 'tricky' budget Tuesday
The federal Liberals are set to unveil a budget on Tuesday intended to showcase their plans to keep Canada competitive amid the clean energy transition while supporting Canadians who are struggling with affordability.
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Health
-
Hershey looking to remove lead, cadmium from chocolate
Hershey Co. is looking to reduce 'trace' amounts of lead and cadmium in its chocolate, chief financial officer Steve Voskiul told Reuters on Wednesday, after Consumer Reports found that some dark chocolate bars had potentially harmful levels of the heavy metals.
-
For Muslims with eating disorders, fasting in Ramadan brings new challenges
A growing number of Muslim doctors and psychologists are trying to bridge the gap between faith leaders and worshippers with eating disorders, who say they face marginalization when trying to access support within their own communities, as well as in the public health system.
-
Autism now more common among Black, Hispanic kids in U.S.
For the first time, autism is being diagnosed more frequently in Black and Hispanic children than in white kids in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
Intel co-founder, philanthropist Gordon Moore dies at 94
Gordon Moore, the Intel Corp. co-founder who set the breakneck pace of progress in the digital age with a simple 1965 prediction of how quickly engineers would boost the capacity of computer chips, has died. He was 94.
-
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
-
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Entertainment
-
Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke expecting first child
Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke are going to be parents, a representative for Radcliffe confirmed on Sunday.
-
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said. On Sunday, an attorney for Majors said there's evidence that he is 'entirely innocent.'
-
Adele extends Las Vegas residency, plans concert film
Adele announced Sunday that she's extending her Las Vegas residency with 34 more dates between June and November and also plans to release a concert film.
Business
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
-
For one tech company, Indigenous values are central to hiring, projects and strategy
Indigenous-owned tech company Animikii says making love the focus of its decisions -- from accepting clients to partnering with investors to supporting employees during a global pandemic -- is key to its success, now and for generations to come.
-
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Insolvency trustee Doug Hoyes says millennial Canadians have been dealt a generational losing hand as they face student loans layered with bad debts from credit cards, high-interest loans, and post-pandemic tax debt from collecting CERB.
Lifestyle
-
From hidden gems to family favourites, here's a guide to some of Canada's national parks
This past week, Parks Canada opened up its reservation system for the 2023 season, offering places to stay, hikes to take and national historic sites to visit across the country. According to three experts, here's where to travel this summer.
-
One of the world's best Chinese restaurants is in Tokyo
Japanese chef Tomoya Kawada has achieved a feat no other restaurateur has before; he's created the world's only three-Michelin-star Chinese restaurant in a non-Chinese-speaking city.
-
Taking breaks at work? New study shows they boost your productivity
A new study from the University of Waterloo suggests that heavy workloads that discourage employees from taking breaks could disrupt general performance, causing high levels of stress and fatigue that stand in the way of productivity.
Sports
-
Indonesia's issues with Israel's qualification delay FIFA U20 World Cup draw
FIFA postponed the men's Under-20 World Cup finals draw because of host nation Indonesia's issues with Israel's qualification, the Indonesian soccer federation said Sunday.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
-
Piquet fined for racist, homophobic comments about Hamilton
Retired Formula One champion Nelson Piquet has been ordered to pay US$950,000 in 'moral damages' for making racist and homophobic comments about Lewis Hamilton.
Autos
-
'Top Gear' stops filming due to accident, co-presenter with serious injuries
The making of the hugely popular BBC car show 'Top Gear' has been halted following a crash during filming in December that left co-presenter Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff with serious injuries, the broadcaster said late on Thursday.
-
Hong Kong traffic accident leaves 87 people injured
Four passenger buses and a truck collided near a Hong Kong road tunnel Friday and 87 people were injured, including children.
-
California may punish oil companies for high gas prices
California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to US$8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits.