TORONTO -- Hurricane Ida's movement through the U.S. Northeast has left a trail of death and devastation, particularly in New York and New Jersey.

Ida brought record levels of rainfall, overwhelming drainage systems and leading to widespread flooding that walloped homes, roads and transit infrastructure. At least 49 people have died as of Friday, authorities say.

U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declarations for New York and New Jersey.

Maxar Technologies, a satellite imaging company, captured before-and-after shots of some of the areas ravaged by Ida.

In one of the images, a local minor league baseball stadium in Bridgwater, N.J., saw its field completely consumed by floodwater.

Historic #flooding along the Raritan River in #NewJersey, caused by the remnants of #HurricaneIda, as seen here in these before and after satellite images of the TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ. pic.twitter.com/QQhRp6No9C — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 3, 2021

Maxar also captured images taken above a highway in New Brunswick, N.J. that runs alongside a river. The highway appears to be nearly swallowed by the surging river.

The remnants of #HurricaneIda moved through the northeast dropping record-breaking rain and caused major #flooding. Seen here is the Memorial Parkway in New Brunswick, #NewJersey. pic.twitter.com/53RymtMQi4 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 3, 2021

This image shows an entire neighbourhood in Manville, N.J., as well as the nearby train tracks, submerged in floodwater.

Devastating #flooding in Manville, #NewJersey caused by the remains of #HurricaneIda as it moved through the northeast, as seen in these before and after satellite images. pic.twitter.com/ydst7PObGC — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 3, 2021

With files from The Associated Press