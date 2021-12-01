BARRIE -- Evacuation alerts and travel advisories have been issued in parts of southwestern B.C. and the province’s coastal region, as a third atmospheric river threatens to bring heavy rain and more potential flooding to the area.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth warned that “heavy rainfall” in the forecast could be the “most intense storm yet” for the central coast.

Farnworth urged the public to follow the advice of local officials, especially evacuation orders.

He said crews were working around the clock to shore up dams and dikes to try to prevent further devastating flooding as seen during the first two atmospheric rivers.

Here’s a closer look at what’s going on.

ENVIRONMENT CANADA WARNINGS

In an update posted to Facebook live on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Armel Castellan said B.C. is currently “in the throes of the wettest fall on record for many stations.”

Castellan said this atmospheric river could bring 100 to 150 millimetres of rain to the Central Coast.

Deeper inland, closer to the Bella Coola Valley, could see upwards of 100 mm, Castellan said.

“So there is a very real risk of flooding and debris flows up on the central coast,” he said.

According to Castellan, the west coast of Vancouver Island and parts of the Sunshine coast could see more than 100 mm of rain as well.

Vancouver is forecast to receive 50 to 60 mm of rain over 48 hours, Castellan said.

“As we go east into the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford [and] Chilliwack could see upwards of 70 [to] 80 millimetres of rain,” he said. “Hope maybe even beyond that above 100 millimetres like we saw last weekend.”

Castellan said the North Shore Mountains just north of Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley could receive upwards of 120 mm of rain.

“These are not insignificant amounts and they are coming on the heels of events similar to it over the last week,” he said.

However, Castellan said there will be a “break on Thursday.”

“At least for part of the second half of the day into Friday,” he said. “We do see a little system come through later on Friday into Saturday, but it’s not a potent atmospheric river.

As of Wednesday morning, a number of rainfall warnings from ECCC remain in place across south western B.C., and in the coastal region.

MERRITT

Merritt Mayor Linda Brown told CTV’s Your Morning on Wednesday, that the city’s dikes are “holding,” and that the Coldwater River has remained within its banks.

She said the current situation is “looking good,” adding that it appears the third atmospheric river will move through the city and will not affect areas hardest hit by devastating flooding on Nov. 15.

Brown said while the city is still under a boil water advisory, the wastewater treatment plant is able to treat the sewer water again, meaning toilets can be flushed.

According to Brown, residents in two areas evacuated during the first storm have not yet been able to return to their homes.

She said they have had day access only, but have not been permitted to stay overnight.

Brown said officials hope the last group will be allowed back into the community on Friday, weather permitting.

EVACUATION ALERTS IN HOPE B.C.

Meanwhile, in the District of Hope, more evacuation alerts have been issued.

A post on the district’s website on Tuesday said another 114 properties along the Coquihalla River were placed on evacuation alert.

“These are only ALERTS to prepare those residents to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the website reads.

The District of Hope is proactively placing 114 more properties along the Coquihalla River on Evacuation Alert. Effected addresses are being notified directly. Maps of all the alert areas are posted at https://t.co/BjY7GnnWUi @EmergencyInfoBC@BCGovNews #BCStorm — District of Hope (@DistrictofHope) November 30, 2021

ABBTSFORD EVACUATION ALERTS, ORDERS

In Abbotsford, a local state of emergency continues.

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties on Lower Sumas Mountain Road and Florence Drive, Glencoe Drive and North Parallel Road.

What’s more, evacuation alerts have been issued for other properties on Lower Sumas Mountain Road and Florence Drive.

ROAD CLOSURES

Provincial officials closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday due to flooding concerns.

Meanwhile, Highway 3 is closed from the Highway 5 and Highway 3 junction in Hope to the west entrance to Princeton.

Highway 7 is closed from the Murray Street junction in Mission to the Highway 7 junction with Highway 1 in Hope.

There are also closures along Highway 1. More information and a fulsome list of road closures can be found here.

PROVINCIAL STATE OF EMERGENCY

A provincial state of emergency has been extended until Dec. 14.

Farnworth announced the extension on Monday, adding that gasoline rationing will also remain in effect.

Farnworth said extending the province-wide state of emergency will bolster the government’s “response and recovery from the widespread damage already caused by the flooding, while positioning us to take necessary steps in the day ahead.”