ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

What will winter be like in Canada? Here’s what The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts

By Christl Dabu

Published

Carol Connare, editor-in-chief of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, shares predictions for Canada's winter of 2025-06.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.