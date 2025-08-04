ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Trains are cancelled and events called off as a major storm hits Scotland

By The Associated Press

Members of the public are turned away from Edinburgh Castle as the site is closed to visitors due to high winds, in Scotland, Monday Aug. 4, 2025, as weather warnings are coming into force with Storm Floris expected to cause severe travel disruption to road, air and ferry services, and close bridges. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)


















