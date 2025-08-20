ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Tortoise hatchlings born of century-old parents come out of their shells at Philadelphia Zoo

By The Associated Press

Published

Staff members pose for photographs with several of the 16 critically endangered western Santa Cruz tortoise hatchlings during their debut at the Philadelphia Zoo on Aug. 20, 2025. (Matt Rourke / AP Photo)


















