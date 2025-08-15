ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

The U.S. plans to build a US$750M fly factory in Texas to stop a flesh-eating cattle parasite

By The Associated Press

Published

Cowboys push a cow out of its spot to a veterinarian inspection at a ranch that exports livestock to the U.S., in Zamora, northern Mexico, Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.