ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Nearly all of Canada will see a warmer than average summer, say forecasters

By Garrett Barry

Published

A lifeguard works at Britannia Beach in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.