ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Slightly radioactive soil from Fukushima will be used in the prime minister’s flower beds

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Kazuhiro Onuki, right, and his wife, Michiko, wearing white protective gears and filtered masks, walk along the coast damaged by the 2011 tsunami against a backdrop of Fukushima Dai-ni Nuclear Power Plant, in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, Thursday, April 17, 2014. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.