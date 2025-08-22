ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfires

Hurricane to pass offshore of Atlantic region, but could complicate firefighting

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

This satellite image provided by CSU/CIRA-NOAA shows Hurricane Erin over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 10 a.m. EDT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — CSU/CIRA-NOAA (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.