ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

From blizzards to extreme cold, many parts of Canada under severe weather alerts

By Christl Dabu

Published

Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen has an update on when extreme cold temperatures in Ontario are expected to ease.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.