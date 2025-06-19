ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Erick upgraded to an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 hurricane, U.S. forecasters say

By The Associated Press

Published

Tourists stroll along the beach shore before the arrival of Hurricane Erick, in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.