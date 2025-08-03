ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Companies taking concrete steps toward capturing revenues from carbon dioxide

By The Canadian Press

Published

A CarbiCrete curing chamber in which CO2 is permanently mineralized into concrete during the curing process is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — CarbiCrete (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.