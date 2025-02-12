ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

‘California of Canada’: In the face of U.S. tariffs, B.C. citrus growers say production could scale up

By Andrew Johnson

Updated

Published

Jane Squier's subtropical happy place sees her grow her own oranges, lemons, limes and passionfruit on British Columbia's west coast. (CTV)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.