ADVERTISEMENT

Climate & Environment

Alberta wildfires: Several oil and gas companies forced to move their employees as facilities are threatened

By Kathy Le

Published

Cenovus Energy, MEG Energy Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources had to evacuate workers from sites due to wildfires. Kathy Le has the latest.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.