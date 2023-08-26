A structure and a trailer have been lost to a wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T.: town's mayor

A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., has destroyed one structure and one trailer, the town’s mayor says.

However, Mayor Kandis Jameson says, the community is in much better condition on Saturday than many had imagined.

She says the community’s multimillion-dollar water treatment plant is still standing and there were no reported fatalities, which she called “huge” victories.

She credited the hard work of firefighters who were “relentlessly” working to attack and control the fire.

All essential workers, except firefighters, were forced to evacuate the community on Friday evening as the fire approached the town.

Jameson, who evacuated with her dog, says it was difficult to leave when she could see a fire heading towards the town.

