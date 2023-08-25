‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
“Extremely high” temperatures and “strong” southwest winds created a “blow-up event” that overwhelmed firefighting efforts at the north end of the fire, wildfire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said at a press conference Friday evening.
Davey-Quantick said there was a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to the highway towards Hay River. It was last reported to have been seven kilometres from the fire guard outside the town and 10 kilometres south of the highway on the west side of the Hay River.
Fire crews and aircraft were pulled back and repositioned to a safe area, Davey-Quantick noted, adding that firefighters were working to protect structures and were prepared to deal with “any encroachments” the fire may have on the town.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson called the evolving situation in Hay River “very serious” and said the territory would be monitoring it very closely.
“Unfortunately, we're continually reminded that wildfires should not be underestimated and the situation can change quickly,” he said.
“This is why I continue to urge all residents to stay away from communities that are under evacuation orders. These orders are never easily issued, so please respect them while they are in place.”
Roughly 150 residents, including essential workers, were still in the community of Hay River on Friday prior to the latest evacuation order, said emergency management organization information officer Jennifer Young.
There were three planes scheduled to transport people out of the community Friday evening, while some were planning to leave through other means, she noted.
Davey-Quantick said crews have done everything to prepare for an event like this and will continue to do everything possible to protect Hay River.
“There is a threat, but with wildfires, nothing is certain. It is possible the fire slips away from town, but we're not taking any chances,” she said.
“We're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”
Map from Alberta wildfire shows the Wood Buffalo fire distances from communities in the Northwest Territories and in Alberta on August 25, 2023. (Alberta wildfire) Several other communities in the South Slave Region including Fort Smith, Fort Providence, Enterprise and Fort Resolution were also under “extreme” fire danger on Friday, the territorial government said in an update online Friday.
“Direct attacks continue in particular spots in Thebacha, Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, with operations continuing through the night to protect those communities,” said Davey-Quantick.
NORTH SLAVE REGION
Meanwhile, a band of weather was moving across the North Slave region on Friday, resulting in increasingly strong winds and record high temperatures, Davey-Quantick said.
“It is unseasonably warm for this time of year. Very little precipitation is expected and significant fire activity happened today and is expected to continue going into the weekend,” she added.
Although fires in the region remain largely in place, she warned that the risk has not diminished.
Crews are 'bucketing' fires in the Fort Smith area to keep flames from spreading on August 23, 2023. (Alberta wildfire)
“These fires are big and they're hot. We're doing everything we can to protect every community and the safety of all of us, including our firefighters,” Davey-Quantick said.
Officials said three structures have been lost to a fire burning in the North Slave region. That fire, in the Ingraham Trail area, is estimated to be about 501 square kilometres in size.
"This is extremely unfortunate, but a reality of the extraordinary wildfires we are facing this year," the Northwest Territories government said in an update.
Across the territory 29,684 square kilometres have burned to date, a total that is sneaking up on the record set in 2014, when 34,000 square kilometres burned.
A COMMUNITY GETS TO RETURN
As of late Thursday evening, the residents of Jean Marie River, about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, were allowed to return.
The small community with a population of 63 people was evacuated due to a nearby wildfire earlier this month.
However, Davey-Quantick warned that crews were still working to mitigate the threat of a wildfire in the area on Friday.
“That fire also required direct attacks from air tankers and crews as weather was not on our side today. Temperatures are high,” she said.
While the community is no longer under an evacuation order, it is still on evacuation alert.
“This means that residents should continue to be prepared to leave. Have your vehicles fueled up and personal belongings ready," the territorial government said.
RESIDENTS DESPERATE TO RETURN
Friday marked one week since an evacuation order was issued in Yellowknife and officials warned once again that it’s still not safe to return to the capital city, as well as other communities under evacuation orders.
The community of 20,000 and the surrounding areas were told to evacuate last Friday before a wildfire about 1,741 square kilometres in size reached the outskirts of the city.
“It is so important that you do not return to evacuated communities. Now is not the time to take chances or find loopholes,” said Davey-Quantick.
“We know it's hard to be away, we're away, too. We understand the struggle, but from the people on the ground fighting these fires and working night and day to protect our homes, follow the evacuation orders.”
The road is closed north to Yellowknife from Fort Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Over the past few days there have been reports of people trying to return to the territorial capital despite the evacuation order in place. In response, the RCMP have set up checkpoints along highways to the city and are turning people back.
The United Way of the Northwest Territories is urging Canadians to donate money, clothing and personal items to the evacuees while they wait to return.
The B.C. government has acknowledged an ongoing problem with landlord's use of property evictions being carried out under "false pretenses," and is considering reforms to protect renters.
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.