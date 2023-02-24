13 still missing after Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand
The number of people still unaccounted for in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle that battered New Zealand nearly two weeks ago has dropped to 13, authorities said on Saturday, as heavy rain overnight prompted evacuations on the country's North Island.
Gabrielle struck the island's northernmost region on Feb. 12 and tracked down the east coast causing widespread havoc, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands.
The number of people uncontactable exceeded 6,000 following the cyclone as communications were knocked out in many areas, but has receded amid recovery efforts.
"Getting in touch with those remaining 13 remains a priority for police and we are working as fast as we can," New Zealand police said in a statement early on Saturday.
In Hawke's Bay, one of the areas worst hit by Gabrielle, heavy rains overnight brought a renewed flood risk to the region where an evacuation order was in place, Hawke's Bay Emergency Management Group said.
Homes in the Esk Valley locality had "been unoccupied since the cyclone, but an additional 26 households evacuated yesterday," the agency said.
About 680 kilometres (422 miles) north, at the town of Mangawhai in Northland, more than 200 people sheltered in camps on Friday night as rain caused landslips that blocked road exits, Radio New Zealand reported.
The wild weather also triggered flash floods and evacuation warnings in and around Auckland, the nation's largest city with a population of around 1.6 million.
New Zealand weather forecaster MetService said some of the heaviest rain was recorded in Auckland, with 155 millimetres (6.1 inches) recorded there in the past 24 hours.
The forecaster had a heavy rain warning in place on Saturday for large swaths of the North Island's east coast, including Hawke's Bay.
"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," it said.
It said it was also "closely monitoring" a tropical low near Fiji that could turn into a tropical cyclone next week.
(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Sandra Maler and Kim Coghill)
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
Canada
-
Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.
-
Trudeau says he's bothered by Google preventing some Canadians from accessing news
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is bothered that Google is limiting access to news for some Canadians. Trudeau says the tech giant has decided they would rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than pay journalists for the work they do.
-
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Snowfall records could be broken in Metro Vancouver this weekend: Environment Canada
Snowfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, with a heavy dump of snow in the forecast this weekend.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
World
-
Young gymnast among 3 killed in shootings near Orlando
T'yonna Major, 9, was killed Wednesday when a gunman barged into her home outside Orlando and shot the third-grader and her mother, who survived the attack.
-
After Ohio train derailment, Biden orders door-to-door checks
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy.
-
Alabama governor says state will resume executions after failures prompt review
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday that the state is ready to resume executions and 'obtain justice' for victims' families after lethal injections were paused for three months for an internal review of the state's death penalty procedures.
-
Idaho ordered to execute inmate but state lacks lethal drugs
Idaho's attorney general has obtained a court order that requires a terminally ill death row inmate to be executed within 30 days, even though the state has no way to carry out the death sentence.
-
Family sues after nuclear physicist's death in Virginia jail
The family of a nuclear physicist who died by suicide in a Virginia jail is suing the U.S. government after his psychotropic medicine was discontinued and he was denied admission to a federal medical prison.
-
Mexican migrant recounts shooting involving Arizona rancher
A Mexican man testified Friday about the moment when a fellow migrant was shot and killed on an Arizona ranch as they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. The testimony came during an evidentiary hearing for George Alan Kelly, the 74-year-old rancher accused of killing Cuen-Buitimea.
Politics
-
Canada sending four more battle tanks, ammunition to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada is providing Ukraine with more weapons, which he said will help the country win on the battlefield against Russia.
-
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Federal government posts $5.5B deficit for April to December 2022
The federal government posted a $5.5-billion deficit during the first nine months of its 2022-23 fiscal year. In its monthly fiscal monitor, the Finance Department says the result compared with a deficit of $70.1 billion during the same period a year earlier.
Health
-
Director of Canada's drug price regulator resigns same week as colleague steps down
The executive director of Canada's drug pricing regulator is stepping down -- just days after another member resigned because of concerns that the federal government was undermining the independent body's work.
-
World's leading flu experts gather with H5N1 risk on the agenda
The world's leading experts on influenza met this week to discuss the threat posed to humans by a strain of H5N1 avian flu that has caused record numbers of bird deaths around the world in recent months.
-
'Not true': Menopause myths and common misconceptions debunked
Roughly half the population of Canada can experience menopause, but a taboo on talking about it creates misinformation and myths that one expert joins CTV’s Your Morning to debunk.
Sci-Tech
-
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
-
TikTok investigation sign of data privacy, geopolitical climate: academics
An investigation into TikTok launched by Canada's Privacy Commissioner this week is a symptom of growing unrest around data privacy, but also a sign of the extent of geopolitical tensions, academics say.
-
How much screen time is too much? The signs you're addicted to your phone
31 per cent of U.S. adults and 46 per cent of U.S. teens say they are on the internet "almost constantly," according to Pew Research Surveys from 2021 and 2022.
Entertainment
-
Moroccan singer convicted of rape in Paris, gets 6-year term
A court in Paris convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges Friday and sentenced him to six years in prison.
-
Deadly shooting on film set: Court proceedings advance
A film-industry weapons supervisor made her first formal court appearance Friday on a felony charge in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie.
-
Eugene Levy confronts his fears in 'The Reluctant Traveler'
Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy stars in the new Apple TV Plus travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler,' in which viewers follow him as he voyages across the world as a self-professed hater of travel.
Business
-
Netflix cuts prices in some markets to lure more subscribers
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.
-
A generation of high-profile women tech leaders have stepped aside. What's next?
Silicon Valley's tech industry has now lost an entire generation of trailblazing women leaders and replaced them mostly with men.
-
Indigo employees' data breached in ransomware attack
Canada's biggest bookstore chain says the data of current and former employees was stolen in a ransomware attack. Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the breach on Feb. 8 left no indication that customers' personal information, such as credit card numbers, had been compromised, but that 'some employee data was.'
Lifestyle
-
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
-
Ontario man wins big lottery prize for the 3rd time in 5 years
An Ontario man has won a major lottery prize for the third time in five years.
-
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Sports
-
Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams replaced 43 years after theft
More than 40 years after they were stolen from the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame, a pair of historic Olympic gold medals were replaced and given to sprinter Percy Williams' extended family.
-
Canada's Thompson first entering ski cross quarterfinals at freestyle worlds
Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., finished first in women's ski cross qualifying Friday at the world freestyle skiing championships.
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
Autos
-
Farmer sues Volkswagen for combustion engines contributing to climate change, court rejects
A German court on Friday rejected a farmer's bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.
-
Mercedes, McLaren admit difficulties on Day 2 of F1 testing in Bahrain
Preseason Formula One testing continued in Bahrain ahead of the 2023 season. Of the 10 drivers on track in the morning session, Sergio Perez was seventh-fastest for Red Bull -- a contrast to teammate Max Verstappen setting the fastest time the day before -- and Lewis Hamilton eighth for Mercedes.
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.