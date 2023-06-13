Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary
Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.
Yukon entered Confederation in 1898, after a gold rush boom propelled the remote northern region into the international spotlight. On June 13 of that year, the Yukon Territory Act established Canada’s second northern territory.
Steeped in a history rich with Indigenous culture and the Klondike Gold Rush, the fast-growing territory is an integral part of the tapestry of Canadian heritage.
According to Statistics Canada, Yukon led the country in population growth from 2016 to 2021, increasing by 12.1 per cent as its population grew from 35,874 to 40,232.
As the anniversary celebrations unfold, the Government of Yukon, in collaboration with the Yukon Historical and Museums Association, launched the $400,000 'Yukon 125 Fund.'
Aimed at community projects that focus on promoting the territory's heritage, culture or history, funding is set aside for each First Nation and municipal government. The remainder will be allocated to non-profits.
There’s a special sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly Tuesday afternoon, in Dawson City -- Yukon's first established capital and historic place where gold was discovered in the late 19th century.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Investigations underway into foreign meddling attempts against MPs: RCMP
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
BREAKING | Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy co-CEO Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Cuban man rescued after being buried in a well for more than a day
A 63-year-old man from Cuba was rescued from a well on Monday after he accidentally fell in, and spent more than 24 hours inside, buried in dirt and stone.
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
No longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise, the New Democrats tabled their own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons Tuesday.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Interactive | Map: Where are the asbestos cement pipes delivering drinking water in Canada?
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. An interactive map and chart on W5.CTVNews.ca shows where in Canada these asbestos cement pipes are being used.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
BREAKING
Ontario woman could be forced to cancel August wedding due to ongoing court delays
An Ontario couple’s uncontested divorce case is taking so long in court that it’s interfering with the soon-to-be ex-wife’s next wedding.
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
BREAKING
Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced it has entered into an agreement with a group run by Michael Andlauer to purchase 90 per cent of the Senators. The new group includes several Ottawa residents.
Ottawa police say officers were called to the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday after the victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
BREAKING
Total fire ban remains in place in Muskoka with danger rating at extreme
Despite the recent rainfall, a total fire ban remains in effect in Muskoka, with the fire danger rating set to extreme.
Fire crews had the tricky job of battling a fire on a boat at a marina in Penetanguishene.
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
Jamal Murray has joined a short list of Canadians who have won a NBA title after his team, the Denver Nuggets, bested the Miami Heat in game 5 of the finals.
A Brantford, Ont. employee is taking on the title of Miss Canada 2023 and hopes to use her platform to encourage more women to beat gender norms and push societal boundaries.
'Living conditions bordered on inhumane': RCMP release charges in human trafficking ring
According to RCMP, the investigation started in early 2023 and involved the London Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area.
Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highbury and Huron streets.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port Huron/Sarnia border between Canada and the U.S. said they intercepted about 217 pounds of cocaine.
Suspect sought in downtown church break-in
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a downtown church and caused “substantial damage” to the building.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible in the death of a Windsor woman has increased to $20,000.
-
'Very worrying': 1 in 10 children in Quebec were the subject of youth protection reports
In 2022-2023, the directors of Quebec's youth protection departments handled 135,839 reports, which they consider 'very worrying.' In other words, almost 1 in 10 young people aged 0 to 17 were the subject of a report.
A civil liberties group and a Muslim advocacy organization are asking the Superior Court in Montreal on Tuesday for an injunction suspending the ban on prayer rooms in Quebec public schools.
The court date for Pierre Ny St-Amand, the man accused of crashing his bus into a Laval daycare and killing two children, has been pushed back to the end of August. Speaking at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday, the defence said more time is needed to evaluate his psychiatric report and further study the event.
$3.6 million given out so far to Nova Scotians impacted by wildfires
The Canadian Red Cross says 7,200 households in Nova Scotia that were forced to evacuate due to wildfires have so far received provincial financial aid.
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
Year-end financial results released Tuesday show that Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales are up across the board.
Manitoba cabinet minister Sarah Guillemard says she won't seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to seek re-election.
The City of Winnipeg has taken the next step in turning the former Canada Revenue Agency building into a hotel.
Home sales are down once again in Manitoba.
Calgary council to consider reversal of parking permit changes
Following a flood of concerns and a petition against it, the majority of Calgary councillors have signed on to a motion to temporarily reverse a decision to introduce residential parking fees later this summer.
Calgary police temporarily shut down an LRT station on Tuesday morning following reports that a woman had been stabbed.
-
Teen pleads guilty on lesser charge in the death of Karanveer Sahota
An 18-year-old woman accused in the death of an Edmonton high school student has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation.
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
Legal battle underway between B.C. health authority and medical services provider
An ugly legal battle between one of B.C.’s biggest health authorities and a medical services provider in Vancouver is threatening to alienate medical providers and disrupt patient care.
A hearing to determine the fate of a controversial condo project proposed for Vancouver's Chinatown has ended without a vote after hearing from about 100 speakers.
-
-
NDP attempts to prod Liberals into action on pharmacare by tabling its own bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party has tabled its own pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, showing the New Democrats are no longer content to wait for the Liberals to make good on their promise.
-
Obesity changes the brain, with 'no sign of reversibility,' expert says
Obesity may damage the brain's ability to recognize the sensation of fullness and be satisfied after eating fats and sugars, a new study found.
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
-
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series 'Everwood' and the movie 'Hair,' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
"Avatar: The Way of Water" may have finally arrived in theatres in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn't done, yet.
Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.
Bunge and Viterra sign merger agreement to create global agribusiness
U.S. company Bunge Ltd. has signed a deal to merge with Viterra Ltd., which is owned by Glencore, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and B.C. Investment Management Corp.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten a conclusion to the drawn-out dispute.
Gains in the energy and base metal sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while the loonie also rose to top 75 cents US.
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.
Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said Tuesday, amid mounting criticism Japan's top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.
Ferrari ended a 50-year absence from the 24 Hours of Le Mans by toppling mighty Toyota in the centenary running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.