Yukon territory commemorates 125-year anniversary

Yukon marks a significant milestone today, as it commemorates 125 years since becoming a territory of Canada.

Yukon entered Confederation in 1898, after a gold rush boom propelled the remote northern region into the international spotlight. On June 13 of that year, the Yukon Territory Act established Canada’s second northern territory.

Steeped in a history rich with Indigenous culture and the Klondike Gold Rush, the fast-growing territory is an integral part of the tapestry of Canadian heritage.

According to Statistics Canada, Yukon led the country in population growth from 2016 to 2021, increasing by 12.1 per cent as its population grew from 35,874 to 40,232.

As the anniversary celebrations unfold, the Government of Yukon, in collaboration with the Yukon Historical and Museums Association, launched the $400,000 'Yukon 125 Fund.'

Aimed at community projects that focus on promoting the territory's heritage, culture or history, funding is set aside for each First Nation and municipal government. The remainder will be allocated to non-profits.

There’s a special sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly Tuesday afternoon, in Dawson City -- Yukon's first established capital and historic place where gold was discovered in the late 19th century.