Young Indigenous leaders offer senators new ideas to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions

Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social