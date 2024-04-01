You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Those who live in Canada and used LifeLabs' services on or before Dec. 17, 2019, may apply for the settlement, but must do so by the end of the week.
Settlement class members who complete a valid claim form before the Saturday deadline will be eligible to get an estimated compensation of $50 to $150.
Court-approved legal fees, disbursements and taxes will be deducted from the compensation, and the exact amount per person will be determined based on the total number of claims filed.
The class action accusing the company of inadequate cybersecurity measures was launched against LifeLabs on Dec. 17, 2019.
As many as 8.6 million Canadians may have been impacted by a cyberattack targeting LifeLabs' database of customers' personal health information.
LifeLabs, a major provider of specialty laboratory testing services in Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, denied all allegations, and said it paid an undisclosed ransom for the data.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a Canada-wide settlement deal for up to $9.8 million on Oct. 25, 2023.
Ontario's and B.C.'s privacy commissioners found in 2020 that LifeLabs had broken privacy laws by failing to have adequate safeguards on patient data. The commissioners ordered LifeLabs to deploy new safety measures and “improve its process for notifying individuals of the specific elements of their personal health information which were the subject of the breach.”
Applicants must submit a claim by April 6 in one of three ways.
The first option is to a completed claim form on the website. This is the quickest way to process submissions, LifeLabs says.
Applicants can also choose to email a completed form to the claims administrator at lifelabssettlement@kpmg.ca, or they can mail a completed form to the following address:
KPMG INC., a subsidiary of KPMG LLP
C/O LifeLabs Claims Administrator
600 boul. de Maisonneuve West, Suite 1500
Montreal, Québec
H3A 0A3
Applicants will need a valid provincial health-card number to complete the claim form. They must choose to be paid by e-transfer, the fastest method, or by mailed cheque, which has a $2 processing fee.
More details and updates can be found on the settlement website.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice won't be able to answer questions.
Instead, staff at a bilingual call centre can address general inquiries and help settlement class members complete the online form. It's open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, at 1-833-494-0108.
Payments will be made after the claims administrator verifies the applicants who submitted the forms by the April 6 deadline.
With files from CTV News' Abby O'Brien and Michael Lee
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Trillions of evolution's bizarro wonders, red-eyed periodical cicadas that have pumps in their heads and jet-like muscles in their rears, are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
A rare total solar eclipse will cast a shadow over Ontario in just a week. Here are some of the best places in the Toronto area and surrounding southern Ontario regions to watch the celestial show.
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Protesters against Ottawa's recent raise of the carbon tax are setting up a rally west of Calgary.
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
The united steelworkers union is calling for changes to the road signage industry, saying it doesn't want to see any more road signallers injured or killed on the job.
One year after the Quebec government set itself a deadline to conclude a treaty with three Innu communities in the Côte-Nord and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean regions, the Indigenous groups concerned have come out to denounce what they are calling an 'impasse.'
The Edmonton Police Service said there will be traffic disruptions in Oliver and Westmount between noon and 4 p.m.
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Hundreds of cars and trucks lined either side of the highway at the Nova Scotia–New Brunswick border Monday morning as anti-carbon tax campaigners took their protest to the land crossing.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
The director of Saskatoon’s downtown business district wants to see new restrictions on who gets to use an amplifier in public spaces.
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Blenheim.
According to a post on social media, WPS said it respects demonstrators' rights to peacefully protest and officers will work to ensure protestors can work to exercise their civil rights in a way that is, "lawful and safe."
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
While the cost of living is already rising for many B.C. residents, some expenses became even more steep as of April 1.
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Conor Geekie scored the winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Broncos edged the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3. Saturday night in a game played in Swift Current.
The Hurricanes dominated play in the last two periods of their playoff opener against the Broncos Friday night, but they drew a blank on the scoreboard as Swift Current took a one-game series lead with a 3-0 victory.
Unfortunately, the gas prices in Ontario are not a bad April Fool's Day joke, the increase is due to the rise in the consumer carbon levy, also known as the 'carbon tax.'
St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area reopened to traffic following a 'marine casualty' Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is 'not interested' in subsidizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, including the electrification of projects currently in the works.
The UN refugee agency says 6.5 million Ukrainians have been listed as refugees around the world as of Feb. 2024. Some 960,000 have visas to come to Canada.
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
An elderly man living in the Greater Toronto Area has just been officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest person to have ever received a kidney transplant.
Parts of five provinces in Central and Eastern Canada will be in the path of a total solar eclipse on April 8, and eclipse chasers have a number of cities and towns to choose from.
Trillions of evolution's bizarro wonders, red-eyed periodical cicadas that have pumps in their heads and jet-like muscles in their rears, are about to emerge in numbers not seen in decades and possibly centuries.
The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird.
Ramy Youssef made his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut this weekend, and managed to strike a balance between humor and heart in his opening monologue.
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
The Bank of Canada says business and consumer sentiment improved during the first quarter of the year, despite higher interest rates still putting a drag on the economy.
Many Canadians these days are looking for ways to save money on their groceries. In some cities, non-profits and food co-ops are giving people alternative options as they look to change their shopping habits and cut down on their bills. Here's a look at what some organizations are doing.
The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
As Christians worldwide celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, some are pointing toward an uncomfortable truth for many: The true face of the historical Jesus looks nothing like the one many still see in their church’s stained-glass windows, in Hollywood movies, or in the image many carry in their minds.
A man who wiped away lunch debt for 20 Oklahoma schools said he his mission isn't over yet. Sean Cummings is traveling across the state to award schools the funds, saying he will continue to do this until the money runs out.
Cameron Sutton has turned himself in, ending a weeks-long search for a former NFL defensive back who was wanted for a domestic violence warrant.
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
Pitchers Génesis Cabrera of the Toronto Blue Jays and Yohan Ramírez of the New York Mets were suspended for three games each by Major League Baseball on Sunday for their actions in separate games.
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Infiniti, Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, just revealed a feature in its new full-sized SUV that can allow everyone else in the vehicle to keep listening to whatever they want while the driver takes a phone call and no headphones are needed.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.