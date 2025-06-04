Wildfires

Some Alberta wildfire evacuees return home, but the danger isn’t behind them

By Kathy Le

Published

The residents of the Alberta hamlet of Peers is praising fire crews for saving their homes from a potentially devastating wildfire. Kathy Le has their story.


















