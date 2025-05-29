Wildfires

Wildfires burning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, thousands ordered to evacuate

By The Canadian Press

Published

Playing null of undefined
Wildfires prompt state of emergency declaration in Manitoba

Wildfires prompt state of emergency declaration in Manitoba

Two of Saskatchewan's largest wildfires merge

Two of Saskatchewan's largest wildfires merge

Three of 40 Alberta wildfires threatening public safety

Three of 40 Alberta wildfires threatening public safety

State of emergency declared in Manitoba

State of emergency declared in Manitoba



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.