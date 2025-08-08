ADVERTISEMENT

Wildfires

Canadian Armed Forces, Coast Guard help on the way as more Newfoundland communities evacuate

By Garrett Barry

Published

Garett Barry has the latest on evacuations in Newfoundland as multiple wildfires burn in the province.


















Toronto
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.