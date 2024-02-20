'We're focused on ending this war': PM on long-term plan for Ukrainians in Canada

Marc-Andre Grenon guilty in 2000 murder, sex assault of Quebec college student
A jury has found Marc-Andre Grenon guilty of first-degree murder in the 2000 death of Quebec junior college student Guylaine Potvin.
As the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine looms, war-displaced Ukrainians looking to make Canada their permanent home have few answers about what the government will do to allow them to stay.
Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began two years ago on Feb. 24, caused a massive refugee crisis as million of Ukrainians fled the country.
Since then, the federal government has granted 958,190 temporary emergency visas to Ukrainians so they can work or study in Canada while they wait out the violence at home.
As of Jan. 27, 221,231 had already made the journey to Canada.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he met with one of those families in Winnipeg recently, and spoke to them about how they are settling in Canada and their long-term prospects in Canada.
"Their middle son was really finding it tough here in Canada, but the older son made a great group of friends," Trudeau told a news conference Tuesday in Vancouver.
But when asked about whether Ottawa is making long-term arrangements for people that have settled in Canada, Trudeau would only say that his Liberal government is "focused on ending this war."
"I think a lot of people are going to be making decisions once this war draws to a close," he said.
"In the meantime, we're going to continue to be there to support people going through unbelievably difficult times because of Vladimir Putin's heinous actions."
Of those recent arrivals, 92 per cent plan to stay and seek permanent residency, according to a survey of emergency visa holders conducted late last year by Operation Ukraine Safe Haven and the federal Immigration Department.
Only 1.4 per cent said they plan to return to Ukraine.
Without a designated program, many won't qualify for regular immigration streams, said Randall Baran-Chong, founder of Pathfinder for Ukraine, a group that has helped war-displaced Ukrainians navigate Canada's immigration system since the invasion.
Some people have applied as refugees and on humanitarian grounds — criteria which are not designed to accommodate such a large group of people who are already in Canada, Baran-Chong said.
"A lot of Ukrainians right now are in a very difficult situation," he said. "We want to give them a dignified pathway to permanent residency, rather than these programs that are befitting other circumstances."
Baran-Chong's organization launched a petition to call for a designated program to offer permanent residency to war-displaced Ukrainians in Canada, and has asked Liberal MP Ali Ehsassi, chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, to table it in the House of Commons.
Once that happens, the government must respond within 45 days.
"We feel like this petition will give us an opportunity for the Ukrainians to hear from government what is their official response on a specified pathway to permanent residency," he said.
The government is allowing people with emergency visas to apply to extend them, and has also created a program that offers permanent status in Canada to people with Canadian family members.
Meanwhile, the government plans to put more than $475,000 toward expanding a legal advice hotline for war-displaced Ukrainians in Canada to help them understand their rights and navigate the immigration system.
"This substantial contribution connects Ukrainians seeking refuge in Canada with lawyers who can help them with issues such as sponsorship, refugee claims, and work permit questions," Justice Minister Arif Virani said Tuesday.
The hotline, run by Pro Bono Ontario, fields questions related to work permits, employment contracts and even landlord and tenant concerns. The new funds will allow the Ontario hotline to serve Ukrainians across the country.
Increasingly, however, the questions it fields are about immigration and options to stay in Canada.
The emergency visas were always intended to offer temporary safe haven for people who are likely to return home, Virani said.
"If some decide to study, stay, perhaps meet a new partner, carve a life here, obviously those options are available, and we'll find a way to make that happen."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families.
Divers have recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl from a Texas river days after she went missing last week and authorities are preparing to charge a man who lived on her family’s property with murder, a sheriff announced Tuesday afternoon.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects Canada to lay out when it will reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence.
Ohio police say a driver and a one-year-old passenger survived following a vehicle rollover during a police chase.
An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial.
Several city councillors say it's important for the Toronto Police Service (TPS) to 'get to the bottom of' how many automated speeding or red light camera tickets its officers get – and how many have no lawful excuse.
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
A 39-year-old father of four from Ghana has been identified as the man killed in one of two seemingly random shootings in northwest Toronto over the weekend.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government tabled an omnibus bill Tuesday afternoon that makes changes to multiple pieces of legislation with the goal of streamlining development, banning tolls on highways and enforcing referendums for the carbon tax.
A new professional sports team is coming to Ottawa, sources tell TSN 1200.
As warm weather continues to hamper the skating season on the iconic Rideau Canal Skateway, enthusiasts are concerned about its future viability.
The Ottawa Hospital and Infrastructure Ontario have announced the contractor who will be building the future Civic Campus at Dow's Lake following a 14-month proposal process.
Police warn Barrie residents to be cautious of strangers while shopping after a report of a distraction theft at a local grocery store.
Provincial police are sending a strong message after charging a tow truck driver for allegedly speeding in a community safety zone in Caledon Village.
Police nabbed a driver allegedly impaired by over two and a half times the legal alcohol limit following a collision in Barrie.
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
Kitchener Fire says three people have been displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Kitchener over the weekend.
A friendly rivalry resulted in a delicious lunch for Eastwood Collegiate Institute students Tuesday.
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
A Brampton resident is facing a slew of charges after Middlesex County OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 because they were 'late for work.'
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, the London Fire Department responded to the 400-block of Simcoe Street in London, Ont. Upon arrival, the fire department noticed high levels of carbon monoxide (CO) within the building.
Windsor police are looking for two suspects in outstanding retail thefts in the city.
Nearly two and a half years after the downtown Wheatley gas explosion, Wheatley residents are now able to claim a free multi-gas alarm as Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue officials deliver and distribute 1,000 devices across the small community.
Despite four generations of his family having attended the former Harrow High School, Dennis Swarts is ready to see the land it sits on be put to better use.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer brought out a paper shredder at a press conference Tuesday to symbolically end a dark chapter of the city's history.
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
Nova Scotia RCMP says a third person has been charged in connection with the homicide of Natacha Leroy in Cape Breton.
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man at Irving Shipbuilding.
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
Crews will be hard at work preventing flooding on the Red River for the next several weeks.
If you are going for a run through the Assiniboine Forest, you might be surprised to come across some abandoned cars.
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
Calgary police have charged three people in two separate incidents of animal cruelty.
Fire crews were on the scene of an intense blaze at a home in Airdrie on Tuesday morning.
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Two people were taken to hospital after a stabbing at West Edmonton Mall on Family Day.
Edmonton is getting two Chick-fil-A locations this year, the restaurant chain announced on Tuesday.
The City of Vancouver is trying to reassure the public that the Granville Street Bridge is safe, despite recently filing a lawsuit against a trio of contractors that suggests the opposite.
One dog had to be euthanized and dozens of others are suffering after being surrendered by a breeder during an animal cruelty investigation, according to the BC SPCA
A B.C. woman who sued her dentist after he performed "extensive" treatment that she did not consent to while she was sedated has been awarded more than $15,000 in damages.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's 'obvious' contracting rules weren't followed during the development of the controversial ArriveCan app.
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
The mayor of Belleville, Ont., says he is disappointed that the province has not yet committed to providing funding for an urgently needed health and social-services hub and a detox centre in the community.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
Beyonce's new song 'Texas Hold 'Em' debuted in the top spot of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on Tuesday, the publication announced.
America's commercial casinos won US$66.5 billion from gamblers in 2023, the industry's best year ever, according to figures released by its national trade association Tuesday.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
It was always about keeping it simple for Kristen Campbell.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
