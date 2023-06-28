Vessel with underwater vehicle that searched for Titan returns to Newfoundland port
A vessel that had been searching for debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible returned to port in St. John's, N.L., this morning.
The Canadian-flagged Horizon Arctic is carrying a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, that searched the ocean floor not far from the wreck of the Titanic, about 700 kilometres south of Newfoundland.
The owners of the ROV, U.S.-based Pelagic Research Services, confirms that its team has successfully completed offshore operations.
The company says it is removing its equipment from the Horizon Arctic after "working around the clock for 10 days."
The Titan was destroyed in an implosion during its June 18 descent to the Titanic site almost four kilometres below the surface of the sea.
All five passengers and crew were declared dead Thursday after the ROV spotted the Titan's wreckage about 500 metres from the bow of the sunken luxury liner.
Pelagic says its team members cannot provide information related to the ongoing investigation led by the U.S. Coast Guard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
