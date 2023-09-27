Turkiye senior diplomat 'disappointed' by Canada's ongoing arms-export embargo
Turkiye's deputy minister of foreign affairs says Ankara still wants Canada to drop its arms embargo.
Ahmet Yildiz said in a keynote address Tuesday, during a forum organized by the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy think tank, that Canada's restrictions on exporting drones and other material to Turkiye amount to sanctioning a military ally.
Yildiz said he's "disappointed" by the restrictions, arguing they curtail Turkiye's efforts to secure the Black Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as to defend the interests of the NATO military alliance.
Canada halted new export permits to Turkiye in October 2019 after its military incursion into Syria, and renewed the embargo in 2020 citing evidence Canadian drones sent to Turkiye ended up being used by Azerbaijan.
At the NATO summit in July, media reports quoting unnamed Turkish officials claimed Canada reopened talks on the arms embargo.
The Canadian Press has not independently verified the reports, but Canada's former military envoy to Turkiye has said Ottawa might lift its arms embargo if Ankara supports Sweden's bid to join NATO, and if it agrees to restrictions on where Canadian drones can be used.
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. CTV W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery.
W5 'The Amazing Race Canada' winner on bringing hope to others, 9 years after devastating diagnosis
In 2013, Catherine Wreford Ledlow was told she had two to six years to live. She speaks to CTV W5 about winning 'The Amazing Race Canada,' nine years after her brain cancer diagnosis.
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Lockdowns and hold-and-secures at 11 east Toronto schools amid reports of person with gun: police
Eleven schools in Toronto’s east end are in a hold-and-secure following reports of a person with a gun in the area of Danforth and Cambridge avenues.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
-
Whoever wins the Toronto Blue Jays' September 50/50 is expected to snag the largest grand prize in MLB prize
Whoever wins the Blue Jays' September 50/50 draw will become a multi-millionaire come October 1 — the grand prize is expected to reach the largest sum in major league baseball history.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in outstanding fines for red light running, photo radar violations
Drivers in Ontario and Quebec owe the city of Ottawa millions of dollars in unpaid fines for running red lights and photo radar violations over the past six years, according to statistics provided to CTV News Ottawa.
-
Fire damages Bank Street business overnight
Ottawa police are investigating an overnight fire at a business on Bank Street, one of two fires at businesses in the capital overnight.
-
Rockcliffe Park fountain fight a wellspring of cascading complaints
Construction of a water fountain in front of a home in one of Ottawa's most exclusive neighbourhoods has spilled over into a dispute that has involved police, bylaw, and emails to hundreds of people.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police evacuate Barrie, Ont. neighbourhood for investigation into possible explosion
Police have locked down and evacuated a section of Barrie, Ont., Wednesday morning in the city's west end amid unconfirmed reports of an explosion.
-
82-year-old man arrested in historical sexual assault investigation
Ontario police have arrested an 82-year-old man from Oshawa in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving multiple allegations over three decades.
-
Massive police search underway for missing man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are conducting a massive search in Bracebridge for a man who went for a walk Saturday night and never returned.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ager Hasan sentenced to 16 years in prison
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars.
-
Man dead after shooting in Kitchener
A man in his mid 20s is dead after a shooting in Kitchener and police are working to piece together what happened.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Suspicious' death in Kitchener under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating what police are calling a “suspicious” death in Kitchener.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 14: Cross-examination of arresting officer
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally striking a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in London, Ont. continues Wednesday with the cross-examination of arresting officer Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Pizza driver allegedly robbed, assaulted while out for delivery
An argument over payment for a pizza delivery turned violent Tuesday night leading to the arrest of two London men.
-
Maple Leafs arrive to massive red carpet greeting in St. Thomas, Ont.
With chants of ‘Go Leafs Go,’ more than 1,000 people lined the entrance to the Joe Thornton Community Centre in St. Thomas, Ont. as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for their pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Windsor
-
Be on the lookout for these porch pirates: WPS
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two alleged porch pirates.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 14
The trial of Nathanial Veltman continues in a Windsor courtroom Wednesday with cross examination of London Police Service Const. Sarah Cochrane.
-
Road reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg detachment have reopened a busy intersection after a crash.
Montreal
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Quebec teachers' union votes for an unlimited general strike mandate
All the unions in the independent teachers federation (FAE), an independent grouping of teachers' unions, have now voted in favour of a mandate for an unlimited general strike.
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
Atlantic
-
'This was my home': N.B. senior believes renoviction was unfair
Ann Marie Lavigne, 68, lived at Résidence Ste-Thérèse in Dieppe, N.B. for three years before her lease was terminated this spring.
-
Kehkimin Wolastoqey Language School preserving language and culture for next generation
Kehkimin in Wolastoqey means "teach me," and it's the name of a language immersion school in Fredericton, N.B. (Wolastokuk).
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital leaves one person dead
One person is dead following a crash in St. Vital on Tuesday night.
-
MPI and union at impasse, road test backlog continues to grow
As the Manitoba Public Insurance strike enters its fifth week, the Crown Corporation says it has made one final offer – an offer the union says is a step backward – leaving the two parties at an impasse and Manitobans with a growing backlog of road tests.
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
-
Overnight fire rips through Skyview Ranch home
An early morning fire in the Calgary community of Skyview Ranch decimated a home and damaged two others.
-
Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.
Edmonton
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
-
Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooling trend begins today
The 20-something afternoon highs are done for a while. After five consecutive days above 20 C, a cooling trend is taking over.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team probing Vancouver man's suspicious death on Sunshine Coast
Authorities have identified a man whose death on the Sunshine Coast last week was deemed suspicious and are appealing for witnesses and information in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
B.C. woman who set fires at start of 2022 wildfire season gets conditional sentence
A 43-year-old Kamloops, B.C., woman who admitted to setting two arson fires has been sentenced.
Politics
-
Poilievre calls for Trudeau to apologize over Speaker's Nazi invite as MPs begin jockeying for the job
While Anthony Rota won't be in the big chair presiding over House of Commons proceedings on Wednesday, it is his last sitting day holding the title of Speaker and already the jockeying for his job has begun. And while some of the initial acrimony has calmed, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is continuing to push for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to apologize on Canada's behalf.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares faces licensing charges
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
Sci-Tech
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
Iran says it has successfully launched an imaging satellite into orbit amid tensions with the West
Iran claimed on Wednesday that it successfully launched an imaging satellite into space, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with Western nations that fear its space technology could be used to develop nuclear weapons.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
-
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations
Less than a day after Hollywood's writers strike was declared over, Bill Maher led the charge back to work by announcing early Wednesday that his HBO show "Real Time with Bill Maher" would be back on the air Friday.
Business
-
Password sharing will no longer be an option for Disney+ users. Here’s when
-
TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while browsing the web, but for Susan Santola, the consequences could be far more dire. It could potentially cause a seizure.
-
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Lifestyle
-
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
-
Pope, condemning body shaming, uses personal example from boyhood
Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned body shaming among young people, acknowledging that he was guilty of doing it himself when he was a boy in Argentina more than seven decades ago.
-
Leaf-peeping social media users are clogging a Vermont back road. The town is closing it
Social media users take note: You won't be able to snap that fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily closed the road to nonresidents due to overcrowding and 'poorly behaved tourists.'
Sports
-
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales' kissing a player
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women's World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
-
Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday.
-
Jets sign veteran QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad as a backup to Zach Wilson
The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad Tuesday, giving them an experienced backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
-
Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy
Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.