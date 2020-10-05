OTTAWA -- Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has halted military export permits to Turkey.

Champagne ordered an investigation into claims the country was using Canadian technology in the fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan and today announced the freeze in a statement.

"In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation," he said.

"Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties."

Turkey has stated that it supports Azerbaijan in the conflict but denied claims from Armenia that it backed up this support with troops and fighter jets.

