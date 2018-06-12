

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are turning to the public for information after roughly 14 geese were found dead in an industrial area northwest of the city.

Police said the birds were found on Monday morning with gruesome injuries including decapitation, tearing of the wings and legs, and snapped necks.

“The injuries did not appear to be consistent with another animal attack, as the carcasses were intact,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu wrote in a release on Monday.

The birds were located on Clayson Road, just north of Bartor Road.

A joint investigation involving police and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate is working to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.