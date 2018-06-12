Toronto police investigating dead, decapitated geese found in industrial area
File - A joint investigation involving police and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate is working to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 2:13PM EDT
Toronto police are turning to the public for information after roughly 14 geese were found dead in an industrial area northwest of the city.
Police said the birds were found on Monday morning with gruesome injuries including decapitation, tearing of the wings and legs, and snapped necks.
“The injuries did not appear to be consistent with another animal attack, as the carcasses were intact,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu wrote in a release on Monday.
The birds were located on Clayson Road, just north of Bartor Road.
A joint investigation involving police and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate is working to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Millard called dad a failure, blamed him for family business woes, trial hears
- Toronto police investigating dead, decapitated geese found in industrial area
- Trial begins for white man charged with murder in Indigenous man's death
- Elderly Toronto couple no longer required to mow traffic island, mayor says
- Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier