A horse named Justice is hoping to find some justice of his own by suing his previous owner for pain and suffering.

If Justice and his guardian succeed, theirs would be the first lawsuit to establish in a North American court that animals are not just pieces of property, but victims that can sue their abusers.

Justice was rescued from an Oregon farm in March, 2017, after a neighbour called in to complain about his neglect. By the time animal rescuers got to him, the American Quarter Horse was suffering from frostbite, lice, and a skin disease called rain rot. He was also 300 lbs. underweight.

Justice’s owner, Gwendolyn Vercher, was charged with criminal animal neglect. She pleaded guilty and was ordered not to possess any pets or livestock for five years and complete several hours of community service.

She also agreed to pay about US$3,700 in restitution to pay for Justice’s care up to July, 2017.

But the animal rescue farm, where Justice now lives, says he lives with ongoing health effects from the frostbite he suffered. So now his new guardians, with the help of the Animal Legal Defense Fund, are suing Vercher, naming Justice himself as the plaintiff.

The suit states that Justice is seeking at least US$100,000 to pay for his medical bills, and “an amount to be determined at trial” for his pain and suffering.

ALDF lawyer Matthew Liebman says the hope is that any money recovered in the suit can go into a trust for Justice.

“When he was rescued, he was severely malnourished and has injuries that will really be expensive to care for, for the rest of his life,” Liebman told CTV’s Your Morning from El Cerrito, Calif.

“We want to make sure he has the resources available to make sure he gets back to health.”

Liebman is hopeful that the suit will go ahead, given recent Oregon Supreme Court rulings that recognized that animals have certain protectable rights to be free from cruelty and abuse.

He says that while “no court has ever held that an animal has the right to sue their abusers in court,” if the courts recognize that animals can be regarded as victims of crimes, then by extension, they should have the right to sue the person who has injured them.

“That would really transform the paradigm in ways that shifts (animals) away from property, as the law considers them, to sentient beings -- which those who spend their lives with animals already know them to be,” Liebman said.

That kind of shift has already begun in Europe, he argues. For example, animals have been written into the constitutions in countries such as Germany and Switzerland.

“This is not unprecedented but it’s never happened in North America,” Liebman said. “So we’re hopeful that the tide has turned enough to recognize that an animal’s legal status should be transformed in the way we’re seeking in this lawsuit.”