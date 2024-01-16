Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer

LIVE Former premier Rachel Notley stepping down as leader of Alberta NDP
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter from the elements for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Advocates, companies and organizations across Canada are trying to figure out how to best help people who are homeless, especially as temperatures across the country drop to unsafe levels.
One possible solution is tiny shelters, many of which look like a single room with only a bed, or a small-scale cabin with a separate living space and washroom.
Examples of communities trying out these kinds of shelters have been created in New Brunswick, Ontario and British Columbia, among other locations in Canada, all with the goal of helping people who are homeless.
In addition to differing from often overcrowded shelters in layout, these tiny cabins tend to be on the outskirts of cities and are grouped together, resembling a neighbourhood.
Although the buildings are effective at getting people out of the elements, they are not the permanent solution to widespread homelessness, according to some experts.
Now Housing is a construction company in Ontario dedicated to building shelters out of shipping containers. The company partners with housing organizations and municipalities to deliver these temporary solutions.
The cabins it builds are four metres by 2.4 metres in size and come with a bed, a dresser, a desk and a mini fridge.
They're designed to meet provincial building codes and the high ceilings create the illusion of a larger space, said Chris Pursel, spokesperson for Housing Now, in an interview with CTVNews.ca.
"Things are only getting worse," Pursel said of Canada's housing and homelessness crisis.
The inside of a cabin by Now Housing in the Region of Waterloo. (Now Housing)
Now Housing has completed two communities, each consisting of 50 temporary private cabins, in the Ontario city of Peterborough and the Region of Waterloo.
"The Peterborough one is located beside an existing shelter building," Pursel said. "We also put a 40-foot (12-metre) container on site that has washrooms and a shower, so there's additional support that way."
The shelters were born out of necessity.
People were previously living in more than 50 tents in an area across the street, Pursel said. The cabins, with everything included, cost $21,500 for Now Housing to build, the company said.
While the Peterborough cabin community was built near other facilities, the Waterloo project is more on the outskirts of the municipality, Pursel said.
Since the location is not close to washrooms or other supports, Now Housing created a 12- by 14-metre community centre, equipped with laundry, washrooms and gathering spaces, for cabin residents to use.
Pursel said the issue of location is one of the challenges these projects face.
It's not because of how much space the cabins take up, but because of the reaction from members of the public.
Pursel said "more than a few times" he has heard complaints from residents about how the tiny shelter communities could be troublesome for neighbourhoods.
That's not how Mark Wilson sees the Now Housing communities.
The housing advocate with Bring Down the House in St. John's, N.L., said he sees the cabins as providing "a lot of flexibility" at a "very low cost."
Wilson told CTVNews.ca in an interview that he used to be a case worker for a member of Parliament, meaning he helped deal with constituents' issues and direct them to solutions.
In that line of work, he said, he was able to see the gaps in government systems, especially during the pandemic.
Then, in October 2023, about 30 people set up an encampment of two dozen tents in a large field across the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial legislature.
The people living there said they hoped their presence in that location would prompt quicker action from the government to solve the homelessness crisis in the province.
When visiting friends and family on his last trip to Ontario, Mark Wilson (pictured), a housing advocate, visited the cabins by Now Housing in the Region of Waterloo.
Wanting to see those people off the streets and safe, Wilson looked for solutions elsewhere in the country, and stumbled upon Now Housing and its cabin project in Waterloo.
With the help of other organizations in St. John's, Wilson and the team behind Bring Down the House are hoping to raise enough money to buy one of Now Housing's cabins.
Once the organization buys the cabin, it will be "toured around on the back of a trailer" to "generate conversations" in municipalities across the region.
Wilson hopes to find "local champions" who see the cabins as a viable option for getting people off the streets, thus securing support and funding to build a cabin community.
"If we're able to quickly implement that kind of idea, maybe there's a way for us to offset the crisis from getting worse here," Wilson said.
The Now Housing cabins are not a permanent solution, according to Tim Richter, founder and president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness.
"The tiny homes are people responding to the housing crisis and trying to find new ways to solve the problem, which is great," he told CTVNews.ca in an interview. "But we have to be careful that we are not replicating what effectively happens with food banks."
Food banks do not exist because there is a lack of food, but because there is poverty, he said. Richter said both aim to solve problems in the short term, but don't get to the root.
"We don't want to simply be creating a whole bunch of emergency responses," he said.
Homeless people formed a tent city in St.John's, shown Tuesday, Oct.17, 2023, across the street from Newfoundland and Labrador's legislature building in part to protest the province's shelter system. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie)
To address the homelessness crisis, Richter said permanent housing needs to offer safety, quality, choice, and the ability to stay long-term.
Richter said it’s important to note that people who live in these temporary cabins are still “homeless” and in “transitional housing.”
More permanent housing options include long-term affordable rentals, and homes with low or no costs to the person living in it.
"I think it's really important for us to be focusing on creating that long-term, durable, permanent solution versus stringing together a series of crisis responses," he said.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
Police are urging motorists to drive extra carefully following an early-morning snowfall that caused slushy and slippery road conditions leading to “multiple collisions” throughout the GTA.
Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.
Ontario Provincial Police are bidding farewell to five female officers after serving for 30 years at the Lanark OPP Detachment.
The January rent report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average cost to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium in Ottawa was $2,228 in December 2023, down from $2,238 in November.
Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning, prompting the health unit to remind residents of the health dangers these frigid conditions present.
Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Healey Road and Coleraine Drive Sunday afternoon.
Keeping a holiday tradition going paid off for a Bradford woman who scratched her way to "the most magical Christmas" she said she's ever experienced after she won $100,000 with the lottery.
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo Region and Wellington County, ahead of what’s forecast to be an exceptionally cold night.
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 near Chatham after a transport truck rollover.
Many vehicles ended up in midwestern Ontario ditches this weekend. Additional motorists were left stranded in the middle of Highway 21 north of Kincardine, as nine drivers were charged with driving on closed roads in Southern Bruce County alone,
An 81-year-old Chatham woman says winning $100,000 a few months after her husband’s death is a “bittersweet moment.”
Union leaders representing Transit Windsor workers are threatening to file a complaint with the federal labour relations board after an offer presented to them did not include 10 federal sick days.
A Windsor police officer is under investigation for allegation of sexual assault.
The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new ten-year plan to bring life back to the area. The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
A Quebec prosecutor says a man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a 19-year-old junior college student nearly 24 years ago was tracked down with the help of a project that matches DNA with male surnames.
A mix of snow and rain, along with a risk of freezing rain for some areas, continues to come into the Maritimes Tuesday evening and night.
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
An inmate at Stony Mountain Institution who escaped almost one week ago is back in custody.
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
The province has only just recently climbed out of extreme cold warnings, but Environment and Climate Change Canada says some Alberta residents will be seeing a lot of snow over the next two days.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
One of Rachel Notley's prized possessions from her time as Alberta premier sits on her bedroom dresser: a framed picture of hell freezing over.
A lawsuit filed against the city by the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights is over after a judge ruled the group doesn't have standing to represent homeless people in the city.
Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
A stolen taxi in Vancouver was involved in two hit-and-runs in Vancouver before being boxed in by police Tuesday morning.
The federal government will not bankroll sensitive scientific research tied to dozens of schools, institutes and labs in China, Iran and Russia, under newly announced restrictions.
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says voters in the United States will face a choice later this year between optimism for the future or nostalgia for a past that never existed.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Tobacco use continues to decline in Canada and globally, according to a new report from the World Health Organization.
Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, might be a myth, but mental health experts say there are plenty of factors that could contribute to the January blues, and plenty of ways to counteract them.
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Retired wrestler Hulk Hogan and a friend rescued a teenage girl who was trapped in an overturned vehicle after a crash in Florida, according to Hogan's social media posts.
'Succession' won best drama series, 'The Bear' won best comedy, and both dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys, while Quinta Brunson scored an emotional and historic win for 'Abbott Elementary.'
A federal judge is siding with the Biden administration and blocking JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the US$3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would drive up fares by eliminating Spirit, the nation's biggest low-cost airline.
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
The first day of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival also boasts the world premieres of several high-profile documentaries, including Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine's 'Girls State,' Yance Ford's 'Power' and 'Frida,' directed by Emmy-nominated editor Carla Gutierrez, and playing in the U.S. documentary competition.
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire after 13 NFL seasons, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the rest of the NFC East champions didn't show up for a wild-card game against Green Bay. The Cowboys became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff format in 2020.
Lionel Messi was selected over Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and World Cup champion Aitana Bonmatí won over Spain teammate Jenni Hermoso and Colombia star Linda Caicedo.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.